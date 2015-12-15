Victoria Beckham, Karl Lagerfeld & More Get a Star Wars Makeover

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images; Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Dec 15, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

It's not just Lupita Nyong'o or Daisy Ridley who are starring in the newest chapter of the sci-fi saga Star Wars: The Force Awakens—a cast of A-list personalities (and one iconic fashion figure) is as well. Fashion site Stylight has launched a campaign that features Victoria Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette, Kanye West, and Miley Cyrus rendered as Star Wars characters. From "Darth Victoria" to "Carabacca," scroll through to see their galactic makeovers.

RELATED: See How Designers Reimagined Star Wars Costumes from the Newest Film

1 of 6 Courtesy

Karl Lagerfeld & Choupette

As Karltrooper & Snowpette

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Jean-Paul Gaultier

As R-2-Gaultier

3 of 6 Courtesy

Miley Cyrus

As Miley Binks

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kanye West 

As Kanye Maul

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Cara Delevingne

As Carabacca

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Victoria Beckham

As Darth Victoria

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!