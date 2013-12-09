See Which Celebs Have Already Been Rocking Pantone's 2014 Color of the Year: Radiant Orchid

When news broke that Pantone's 2014 color of the year is Radiant Orchid, we noticed several stars who were ahead of the curve, having already worn the pretty hue. A dazzling attention-getter, Radiant Orchid permeated the runways during the spring 2014 fashion shows and is now making its way onto the red carpet. We're sure this enigmatic purple shade will be everywhere next year, from fashion and beauty to home, and we're pumped for its impending takeover.

We've rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks in the color, including Jessica Paré, Kristen Bell, Amy Adams, and Krysten Ritter, to give you a preview of what you can expect to see in 2014. Commit Radiant Orchid to memory—you're going to be spotting much more of it in the coming months.

Click through the gallery to see how celebrities wear Radiant Orchid!

Jessica Paré

Not one to shy away from color, Paré wore a brilliantly orchid Roland Mouret sheath dress, topping it off with statement silver earrings and black polka dot pumps.
Krysten Ritter

The actress rocked a striking two-piece from Katie Ermilio featuring a straight neckline and partially open back with a high waist silk faille box tea-length pleated skirt.
Kristen Bell

The recently married Bell wore a radiantly-hued button up blouse paired with black pants and simple sandals.
Amy Adams

Amy went for a patterned version of the shade in a printed silk chiffon J. Mendel dress, gold Amrapali danglers and platform Casadei pumps.
Jena Malone

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' actress looked smoking in a Cushnie et Ochs gown paired with edgy Jimmy Choo sandals.
Diane Kruger

Kruger suited up in a tuxedo-inspired 3.1 Phillip Lim sheath dress and minimalist sandals.
Naomi Watts

Ever elegant, Watts looked fresh in a floor-length Elie Saab gown.
Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne wore a radiant orchid Zac Posen gown, which perfectly matched her same-shade locks.
Emma Stone

The star wore a playful colorblock sheath featuring the hue of the year, which she paired with a black skirt and bright satin pumps.
Odette Annable Yustman

The actress stood out from the crowd wearing a Rachel Roy asymmetrical gown in the vibrant color with a neon-yellow trim along her skirt that matched her pumps.

