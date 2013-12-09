See Which Celebs Have Already Been Rocking Pantone's 2014 Color of the Year: Radiant Orchid

When news broke that Pantone's 2014 color of the year is Radiant Orchid, we noticed several stars who were ahead of the curve, having already worn the pretty hue. A dazzling attention-getter, Radiant Orchid permeated the runways during the spring 2014 fashion shows and is now making its way onto the red carpet. We're sure this enigmatic purple shade will be everywhere next year, from fashion and beauty to home, and we're pumped for its impending takeover.

We've rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks in the color, including Jessica Paré, Kristen Bell, Amy Adams, and Krysten Ritter, to give you a preview of what you can expect to see in 2014. Commit Radiant Orchid to memory—you're going to be spotting much more of it in the coming months.

Click through the gallery to see how celebrities wear Radiant Orchid!

