5 Shoppable Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits

Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 13, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

So you want to steal the clothes off of Zendaya's back. I don't blame you. Last week alone, InStyle's January 2018 cover star wore five enviable looks in one day. My favorite look: the off-the-shoulder striped Stella Jean top, which was perfectly tucked into a high-waist Monkey Art skirt for her appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan

Perfect. Party. Look. 

And it's not just Zendaya who has been stepping out in their party best: Selena in wintery white, Gigi in a model-off-duty get up...it's all such great inspo to get you ready for all the holiday festivities you have over the next few weeks. Here, five of our favorite gals and how to re-interpret their looks.

VIDEO: 5 Sparkly Clothing Pieces for New Year's Eve

 

1 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

Zendaya: The Mix Master

Caroline Constas Gingham Print Shirt, $420; farfetch.com; Preen Line Hattie Skirt, $523; farfetch.com; Prada Pink Satin 85 Pumps, $655; farfetch.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

Selena: The Ice Queen

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Lace Shirt Dress, $1,990; farfetch.com; Dorateymur Ankle Boots, $555; farfetch.com

3 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

Joan: Red Hot

Stella McCartney Blazer, $663; farfetch.com; La Perla Lace Bodysuit, $1,127; farfetch.com; Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Sandals, $670; farfetch.com; MGSM Tapered Trousers, $315; farfetch.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

Emily: Kimono Chic 

F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers Aura Pyjama Jacket, $705; farfetch.com; Gucci Pearl Chain Belt, $850; farfetch.com; Frame Denim Skinny Jeans, $325; farfetch.com; Sam Edelman Floral Sandals, $120; farfetch.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

Gigi: Model Off-Duty

Ksubi Crop Denim Jacket, $357; farfetch.com; AG Front Zipped Slip Trousers; $346; farfetch.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim Turtleneck, $464; farfetch.com; Kendall + Kylie Lace-up Boots, $298; farfetch.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!