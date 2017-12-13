5 Shoppable Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits

So you want to steal the clothes off of Zendaya's back. I don't blame you. Last week alone, InStyle's January 2018 cover star wore five enviable looks in one day. My favorite look: the off-the-shoulder striped Stella Jean top, which was perfectly tucked into a high-waist Monkey Art skirt for her appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan.

Perfect. Party. Look.

And it's not just Zendaya who has been stepping out in their party best: Selena in wintery white, Gigi in a model-off-duty get up...it's all such great inspo to get you ready for all the holiday festivities you have over the next few weeks. Here, five of our favorite gals and how to re-interpret their looks.

VIDEO: 5 Sparkly Clothing Pieces for New Year's Eve