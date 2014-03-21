7 Celebrity-Approved Spring Accessory Trends You Need to Try

Andrea Cheng
Mar 21, 2014

No outfit is complete without accessories, and it looks like celebrities are taking that concept to heart this season, topping off their looks with add-ons that range from delicate and subdued to edgy and bold. Case in point: ear cuffs. While Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with a flash of a crystallized curve, Emma Roberts made a more understated gesture with an arched stud that crept only halfway up (pictured, above).

Overall, it seems that these days, A-listers are up for experimenting with playful new designs, both on and off the red carpet. For every safe option, like delicate nameplate necklaces, there's an out-there trend, like hand bracelets. From rainbow-reflective shades to dressed-up baseball caps, see all the trends that are making a big impact this spring.

Trend: Ear Cuffs

For a major impact, look to Jennifer Lawrence, who attracted eyes to her ears with a crystallized curve. For something more subdued, take Emma Roberts' cue and opt for a delicate piece that only takes up part of your ear.
Trend: Ear Cuffs

Nasty Gal, $18; nastygal.com
Trend: Ear Cuffs

Ryan Storer, $300; net-a-porter.com
Trend: Ear Cuffs

Jennie Kwon, $120; catbirdnyc.com
Trend: Hand Cuffs

It looks as though the skinny cuff has migrated south for the season. Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Banks gave their red carpet gowns a touch of glitz and edge with gunmetal pieces. Don’t mistake them for any ordinary bracelets, though. Shop for ones designed to sit perfectly around your palm.
Trend: Hand Cuffs

Arme de L'Amour, $185; net-a-porter.com
Trend: Hand Cuffs

Fallon, $160; fallonjewelry.com
Trend: Hand Cuffs

LeiVanKash, $602; leivankash.com
Trend: Bar Necklaces

Consider it a step up from ID tags: The bar necklace can be kept classically plain, engraved for a personal touch, or bejeweled for a megawatt effect. Best of all, it’s versatile enough to be worn with any outfit, from a casual top like Kate Hudson's to posh separates like Rose Byrne's.
Trend: Bar Necklaces

Urban Outfitters, $16; urbanoutfitters.com
Trend: Bar Necklaces

Grey Lee Designs, $88; maxandchloe.com
Trend: Bar Necklaces

Jennifer Zeuner, $176; jenniferzeuner.com
Trend: Miniature Bags

How adorable! Lupita Nyong?o and Anna Kendrick clutch itty-bitty bags to hold essentials. Easier to carry than a minaudiere, consider toting a teensy (not to mention totally endearing) baby bag for a night out.
Trend: Miniature Bags

3.1 Phillip Lim, $650; net-a-porter.com
Trend: Miniature Bags

Kate Spade, $268; katespade.com
Trend: Miniature Bags

Sole Society, $35; solesociety.com
Trend: Baseball Caps

Spotted all over the runways, the good ol' baseball cap got a facelift this season. Hit a fashion home run like Rihanna and top off your look with a pale, spring-ready hue, or follow Jamie Chung's lead with an ever-stylish leather one.
Trend: Baseball Caps

Asos, $23; asos.com
Trend: Baseball Caps

American Eagle Outfitters, $16; ae.com
Trend: Baseball Caps

J. Crew, $35; jcrew.com
Trend: Mirrored Sunglasses

Jessica Alba and model Doutzen Kroes found a new way to give their outfits a boost: mirrored lenses that shift in color at every angle. This season, put your basic black shades to rest and shield your eyes with a kaleidoscopic pair.
Trend: Mirrored Sunglasses

Westward Leaning, $180; westwardleaning.com
Trend: Mirrored Sunglasses

Stella McCartney, $250; net-a-porter.com
Trend: Mirrored Sunglasses

Le Specs, $70; lespecs.com
Trend: Ring Cuffs

In-between rings, as those seen on Alessandra Ambrosio and Samantha Barks, inject intrigue that ordinary bands lack thanks to an open-ended design.
Trend: Ring Cuffs

Blu Bijoux, $24; maxandchloe.com
Trend: Ring Cuffs

House of Harlow 1960, $58; shopbop.com
Trend: Ring Cuffs

Saskia Diez, $200; openingceremony.us

