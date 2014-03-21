7 Celebrity-Approved Spring Accessory Trends You Need to Try

No outfit is complete without accessories, and it looks like celebrities are taking that concept to heart this season, topping off their looks with add-ons that range from delicate and subdued to edgy and bold. Case in point: ear cuffs. While Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with a flash of a crystallized curve, Emma Roberts made a more understated gesture with an arched stud that crept only halfway up (pictured, above).

Overall, it seems that these days, A-listers are up for experimenting with playful new designs, both on and off the red carpet. For every safe option, like delicate nameplate necklaces, there's an out-there trend, like hand bracelets. From rainbow-reflective shades to dressed-up baseball caps, see all the trends that are making a big impact this spring.