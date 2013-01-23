From Catwalk to Sidewalk

Jan 23, 2013 @ 11:21 am
Runway to Sidewalk - McQ - Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart in a McQ Belt
On the McQ by Alexander McQueen catwalk, this chain-strung belt had a decidedly militaristic look. Kristen Stewart gave the piece a punk spin by adding it to a red-and-black checked dress.
Runway to Sidewalk - McQ by Alexander McQueen
McQ by Alexander McQueen
McQ by Alexander McQueen Leather and antiqued chain belt, $305 BUY IT
Runway to Sidewalk - Blake Lively - Lanvin
Blake Lively with a Lanvin Clutch
Lanvin 's tiger-emblazoned resin clutch was paired with baroque accessories for its Fall 2012 outing. Blake Lively gave it a sweetly feminine look by wearing it with a layered lace dress and bow-topped sandals.
Runway to Sidewalk
Lanvin
Lanvin Brass and resin minaudiere, $3,990 BUY IT
Runway to Sidewalk - Jaime King - Jason Wu
Jaime King in Jason Wu Sandals
On the runway, Jason Wu added his studded sandals to a glam black and gold outfit-and sheer black hose. Pal of the designer Jaime King wore her pair over bare legs for a more casual feel.
Runway to Sidewalk
Jason Wu
Jason Wu Studded leather sandals, $995 BUY IT
Runway to Sidewalk - Miranda Kerr - Valentino
Miranda Kerr with a Valentino Bag
Sometimes life imitates art! Miranda Kerr wore her studded Valentino shoulder bag with an all-black outfit, as it was seen on the runway. The stylish supermodel made the look her own by topping it off with a graphic trench.
Runway to Sidewalk
Valentino
Valentino Leather and silver hardware bag, $2,095 BUY IT
Runway to Sidewalk - Anne Hathaway - Stella McCartney
Anne Hathaway with Stella McCartney Platforms
These faux- croc Stella McCartney platforms looked like an after-dark option when worn with a colorblock dress in the Fall 2012 runway show. Anne Hathaway styled the shoes with skinny jeans and a tweed jacket for a polished daytime outfit.
Runway to Sidewalk
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Rubber-wedge and faux croc pump, $880 BUY IT
Runway to Sidewalk - Jessica Alba - Marc Jacobs
Jessica Alba with a Marc Jacobs Bag
Worn with textured layers (and a major fur hat), this saffron Marc Jacobs bag looked very high fashion on the runway. For the sidewalk, busy actress/mom Jessica Alba actress/mom used the top-handle bag to add a pop of color to her print dress.
Runway to Sidewalk
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Leather satchel, $2,295 BUY IT
