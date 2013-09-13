How To Master French-Girl Allure Straight From Catherine Malandrino

Kevin Sweeney (2); Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

She was born in the French Alps, but as soon as she turned 22, designer Catherine Malandrino packed her bags for Paris. "The City of Light is full of dreams, nightlife, and creativity," she says. No wonder she drew inspiration -- literally! -- from her favorite Parisian haunts and landmarks for her DesigNation collection for Kohl's, available at stores and online starting September 27 (check out a preview here). "I can sketch Paris by heart," says Malandrino, who recalls sitting in the historic café Les Deux Magots crafting prints for the line with pen and paper. As seen on page 118 of our October issue, available Friday, September 20, the wallet-friendly launch is très chic. In celebration of her Paris-inspired collection, the designer gave InStyle exclusive tips on how to master that magical French-girl allure. Don’t speak French? No problem! Malandrino talks us through the key elements of Parisian style—from head to toe. Click for seven lessons.

1 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Make Like A Dancer

“For a jeune fille look at any age, you must have a little pleated skirt. I love knitted ones—they’re fresh and youthful. Pair with ballerina flats by Repetto—the ballet shoe of the Paris Opera.”

Repetto, $295; zapposcouture.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Make it Pop

When in doubt, add a scarf! “They’re playful and chic,” says Malandrino. “Tie a printed one around your bag or neck.”

White House Black Market, $48; whbm.com

3 of 7 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Go For Lip

As for makeup, “a smoky eye or a red lip—but never both at the same time!”
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Underneath Matters

“French women always have beautiful lingerie—silk with a touch of lace. We all care about our underwear!”

Eberjey bra, $56, jounelle.com, and panty, $38, journelle.com

5 of 7 Imaxtree

Simple is Chic

Keep nails short and rounded, Malandrino advises. “No French woman goes for long, colored nails,” says the designer. "They do wear polish—but it’s subtle.”
6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Keep it scented

“Always wear an inspiring perfume—make it your signature. I’ve been faithful to white flowers—Serge Lutens A la Nuit.”

Serge Lutens A la Nuit Eau de Parfume, $135 for 50ml; barneys.com

7 of 7 ELIOT PRESS

Think Easy

When it comes to hair, think Catherine Deneuve, says Malandrino. “Hair is effortless—clean and fresh. No sprays! It’s about seduction—having hair around the face that moves with the wind.”

