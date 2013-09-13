How To Master French-Girl Allure Straight From Catherine Malandrino

She was born in the French Alps, but as soon as she turned 22, designer Catherine Malandrino packed her bags for Paris. "The City of Light is full of dreams, nightlife, and creativity," she says. No wonder she drew inspiration -- literally! -- from her favorite Parisian haunts and landmarks for her DesigNation collection for Kohl's, available at stores and online starting September 27 (check out a preview here). "I can sketch Paris by heart," says Malandrino, who recalls sitting in the historic café Les Deux Magots crafting prints for the line with pen and paper. As seen on page 118 of our October issue, available Friday, September 20, the wallet-friendly launch is très chic. In celebration of her Paris-inspired collection, the designer gave InStyle exclusive tips on how to master that magical French-girl allure. Don’t speak French? No problem! Malandrino talks us through the key elements of Parisian style—from head to toe. Click for seven lessons.

MORE:

• 12 French-Inspired Shopping Picks

• See Celebrities in Catherine Malandrino

• 7 Nail Art and Manicure Designs You Have to Try Now