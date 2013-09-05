It's a Great Week for Kohl's: Catherine Malandrino's Lookbook is Out, Plus Peter Som Is On Board for Spring

Startraksphoto, Courtesy
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 05, 2013 @ 7:55 pm

Who else but Olivia Palermo would be walking in Catherine Malandrino's latest collection for DesigNation at Kohl's before it hit stores? The Paris-inspired collection—ranging from $30-$130—of shirts, dresses, skirts, and more will launch on Friday, September 27th, and Palermo isn't making the wait any easier when she struts around in this patent leather cutout shift dress ($88) so effortlessly. Malandrino is the third partnership with DesigNation following in the footsteps of Derek Lam and Narcisco Rodriguez and just today, Peter Som has been announced as the fourth designer chosen to create the next collection for Spring 2014. Som will draw inspiration from his recent St. Barth's trip and will include maxi dresses, skirts, and crochet sweaters in vibrant blue colors. The collection won't be available until spring, but in the meantime, you can get a glimpse of Catherine Malandrino for Kohl's right here to get a head start with shopping starting on the 27th at Kohl’s stores and kohls.com!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cutout Shift Dress

$88 at Kohl's starting September 27th.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Patent Leather Trench Coat

$130 at Kohl's starting September 27th.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Blouse and Pleated Skirt

$54 (blouse) and $50 (skirt) at Kohl's starting September 27th.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Embroidered Mesh Dress

$120 at Kohl's starting September 27th.
5 of 10 Courtesy

Jacquard Pullover Sweater and Skirt

$68 (sweater) and $50 (skirt) at Kohl's starting September 27th.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Blouse and Flare Trousers

$54 (blouse) and $54 (trousers) at Kohl's starting September 27th.
7 of 10 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Striped Pullover Sweater and Pleated Skirt

$68 (sweater) and $50 (skirt) at Kohl's starting September 27th.
8 of 10 Courtesy

Wrap Dress

$78 at Kohl's starting September 27th.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Godet Dress

$64 at Kohl's starting September 27th.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Quilted Motocycle Jacket and Elastic Band Pleated Skirt

$120 (jacket) and $54 (skirt) at Kohl's starting September 27th.

