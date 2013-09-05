It's a Great Week for Kohl's: Catherine Malandrino's Lookbook is Out, Plus Peter Som Is On Board for Spring

Who else but Olivia Palermo would be walking in Catherine Malandrino's latest collection for DesigNation at Kohl's before it hit stores? The Paris-inspired collection—ranging from $30-$130—of shirts, dresses, skirts, and more will launch on Friday, September 27th, and Palermo isn't making the wait any easier when she struts around in this patent leather cutout shift dress ($88) so effortlessly. Malandrino is the third partnership with DesigNation following in the footsteps of Derek Lam and Narcisco Rodriguez and just today, Peter Som has been announced as the fourth designer chosen to create the next collection for Spring 2014. Som will draw inspiration from his recent St. Barth's trip and will include maxi dresses, skirts, and crochet sweaters in vibrant blue colors. The collection won't be available until spring, but in the meantime, you can get a glimpse of Catherine Malandrino for Kohl's right here to get a head start with shopping starting on the 27th at Kohl’s stores and kohls.com!

