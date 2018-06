"This was my homage to Carrie from Sex and The City," says Deeley of her Jasmine di Milo dress. "My inspiration was the 'naked dress' that she wore on her first date with Big, only mine got me into a lot less trouble!" The host made the SATC look her own with a pair of what she calls "small rose gardens disguised as shoes" by Alexander McQueen."Learn more about SYTYCD host Cat Deeley at officiallycatdeeley.com