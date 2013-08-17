The Austenland Cast on the Film’s Regency Fashion, Fictional Crushes and More!

Facebook/Austenland
InStyle Staff
Aug 17, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

Austenland’s Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge may make wearing petticoats look effortless on screen, but the two actresses admit to having very different experiences with the romantic comedy’s costumes in reality. Getting out of them was no trouble for Russell. “I'm so thankful,” the star told reporters at the film’s New York premiere Monday. “You're like who cares if it's behind my head, and it's done.” Enduring the corsets was brutal for costar Coolidge in contrast. “They didn't expand, and they were just insane,” she lamented. “I was like a fugitive all the time!” In the film, Jane Austen aficionado Jane Hayes (Russell) meets Elizabeth Charming (Coolidge) at an English Regency-themed resort as Hayes searches for her real life Mr. Darcy. The film is full of laughs offset by hints of romance, producer Stephanie Meyer told InStyle.com. “I love the little moments,” she mused. “I mean, that's what Austen books are all about, just the little tiny glance across the room that means so much.” See Austenland now in New York and L.A. theaters.

Plus, hear the cast sound off on their fictional dream dates during the New York premiere.

1 of 5 Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Keri Russell

“I would just say for lack of specificity, a cowboy, let's say a Sam Elliott kind of cowboy.”
2 of 5 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

“I would want a Darcy. I think a Darcy is more up my alley. I've never like longed for a pirate or anything.”
3 of 5 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

JJ Feild

“Oh my God! Any book character-that's a fantastic question! It would have to be one of these fantastic amp#91;Austen heroinesamp#93;: Emma, probably Emma. Emma's awesome.”
4 of 5 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Stacey Bendet Eisner

“Oh, Don Draper, Mad Men! There's a man!”
5 of 5 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Stephanie Meyer

“Who would I date? Hmm, maybe Colonel Brandon. He was really awesome, he was in Sense and Sensibility. And then, I mean, amp#91;Jane Eyre'samp#93; Mr. Rochester is a little too moody for me. I think that would be — oh I don't know, he's an interesting conversationalist though. And amp#91;'Anne of Green Gables'amp#93; Gilbert Blythe, oh yeah, Gilbert Blythe. That would be a great one.”

