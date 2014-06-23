How to Wear Cartoons Without Looking Like a Kid

Courtesy Photo
Andrea Cheng
Jun 23, 2014 @ 2:29 pm

In light of our ’90s nostalgia, we've developed a fascination for all things cartoon, both on and off the runway. In the same vein, the Mulleavy sisters turned their childhood obsessions into works of art; their fall/winter 2014 Rodarte collection closed with a series of Star Wars-themed gowns printed with Death Star, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and C-3PO. And a week later, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen also broadcasted their affinity for Star Wars with Darth Vadar–printed blouses in their fall/winter 2014 collection.

It's not just Star Wars. Hello Kitty has had her share of the spotlight with her 40th birthday celebration this year. A hefty coffee book dedicated to Sanrio's famous cat launched in April, along with a number of collaborations, including a three-piece capsule collection by Vans. Not to mention, the first-ever official Hello Kitty Convention is set to take place in Los Angeles in October.

And with the release of Disney movies like Maleficent, animation is on the forefront of everyone's minds, fashion-wise. Need proof? Actress Elle Fanning, who plays Aurora, paid homage to her character with a meta Sleeping Beauty dress.

Needless to say, cartoons are having a moment. But styling them takes some finesse. The key is to reach a level of sophistication with just a whisper of whimsy. In a stylish ode to your favorite childhood funnies, we pieced together five cartoon-integrated outfits that won't make you look like a kid.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Star Wars

Now here's an excuse to break out your old school lunchbox! Treat it like purse and swap your sandwich for everyday essentials. But to avoid looking as long as you belong in the school cafeteria, pair it with this season's trendiest silhouettes: a crop top and wide crop trousers (aka culottes). May the force be with you! Shop the look below:
Lunchbox: Vandor, $12; amazon.com
Top: Mango, $35; mango.com
Pants: Topshop, $80; topshop.com
Heels: Cynthia Vincent, $275; piperlime.com
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Incredible Hulk

Counter the hyper-masculinity of the Hulk's character with a ladylike pieces. Shop the look below:
Top: Forever 21, $14; forever21.com
Skirt: Elizabeth and James, $265; intermixonline.com
Bag: Coach, $258; coach.com
Flats: ShoeMint, $80; shoemint.com
3 of 5 Courtesy

Mickey Mouse

Toughen up Disney's most beloved character with slick too-cool textiles, like faux leather, high-shine silver, and snakeskin. Shop the look below:
Tee: La Notte, $22; aritzia.com
Shorts: H&M, $18; hm.com
Backpack: BCBG Max Azria, $498; bcbg.com
Sandals: Asos, $67; asos.com
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Peanuts

Hang out with Snoopy and the gang by way of a printed tee. Give it a next-level spin of sophistication with tailored summer whites (a waistcoat is the perfect blazer substitute during hot-weather months) and fierce accessories. Shop the look below:
Tee: Uniqlo, $10; uniqlo.com
Waistcoat: Zara, $60; zara.com
Shorts: Zara, $36; zara.com
Clutch: Lulu Guinness, $470; avenue32.com
Heels: Schutz, $240; schutz.myshopify.com
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Hello Kitty

The Vans x Hello Kitty high-tops are the result of when girly meets sporty. Stick to the theme with a pretty blush pink shift and an athletic bomber. Shop the look below:
Bomber: Cos, $175; cosstores.com
Dress: Whistles, $196; whistles.com
Bag: Lancaster Paris, $275; lancaster-paris.com
Sneakers: Vans, $70; vans.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!