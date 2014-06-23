How to Wear Cartoons Without Looking Like a Kid

In light of our ’90s nostalgia, we've developed a fascination for all things cartoon, both on and off the runway. In the same vein, the Mulleavy sisters turned their childhood obsessions into works of art; their fall/winter 2014 Rodarte collection closed with a series of Star Wars-themed gowns printed with Death Star, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and C-3PO. And a week later, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen also broadcasted their affinity for Star Wars with Darth Vadar–printed blouses in their fall/winter 2014 collection.

It's not just Star Wars. Hello Kitty has had her share of the spotlight with her 40th birthday celebration this year. A hefty coffee book dedicated to Sanrio's famous cat launched in April, along with a number of collaborations, including a three-piece capsule collection by Vans. Not to mention, the first-ever official Hello Kitty Convention is set to take place in Los Angeles in October.

And with the release of Disney movies like Maleficent, animation is on the forefront of everyone's minds, fashion-wise. Need proof? Actress Elle Fanning, who plays Aurora, paid homage to her character with a meta Sleeping Beauty dress.

Needless to say, cartoons are having a moment. But styling them takes some finesse. The key is to reach a level of sophistication with just a whisper of whimsy. In a stylish ode to your favorite childhood funnies, we pieced together five cartoon-integrated outfits that won't make you look like a kid.