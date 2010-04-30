Carrie's Best Looks Ever

1. The Famous Tutu!
Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema
2. Pat Field’s All-Time Favorite
Craig Blankenhorn/CORBIS OUTLINE
3. The “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not” Dress
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
4. The “Carrie” Necklace
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
5. The High and Low Mix
Bill Davila / Retna
6. The Newsworthy Dress
Diane Cohen/ Fame Pictures
7. The Fresh-Off-The-Runway Vest
Wenn.com
8. Carrie’s Signature Flower
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
9. Carrie’s Parisian Stripes
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
10. “Goodbye to Big” Louboutins
Frank Ross/Corbis Sygma
The "Around the Way" Look
BILL DAVILA/ Retna
Pat’s Patchwork Coat
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Carrie's Not-So-Classic Nautical
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Carrie’s Vintage Striped Suit
Bill Davila / Retna
The "Running Errands" Romper
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Do-Rag/Prom Dress Combo
Diane L. Cohen/Getty Images
The Visible Bra Look
Bill Davila/WireImage
Carrie’s Fur Coat
HBO/ Courtesy: Everett
The "Meet Carrie!" Outfit
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Entrance-Maker
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Masterfully Mixed Outfit
HBO/ Courtesy: Everett
The Fendi Baguette
HBO/ Courtesy: Everett
Carrie’s “Cover-Up”
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Engagement Ring Necklace
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Forgotten Sweater
Retna
Carrie’s Statement-Making Coat
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The "Date With The Russian" Dress
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The Compromising Boots
HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Carrie’s Home-Again Fur
James Devaney/WireImage
The Very Carrie Suit
George Taylor/Everett Collection
The Westwood Wedding Dress
INFphoto.com
Carrie’s Vintage Prints
New Line Cinema
The Mesh Pumps
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Tutu Number 2!
New Line Cinema
