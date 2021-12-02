10 Throwback Carrie Bradshaw Outfits That Still Work for 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maybe it's the resurgence of every single cool and questionable Y2K trend, or that we're getting reacquainted with our favorite Sex and the City characters through its reboot, the HBO series, And Just Like That. But Carrie Bradshaw's outfits — you know, the old ones we initially obsessed over — have definitely been on our mind. This woman is still considered one of the top style icons to ever grace our screens (thanks to costume designer Patricia Field), and so much of what she wore would still work today.

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Tom Kingston/WireImage

In fact, upon revisiting some of Carrie's best looks, we've made a solid decision: She's going to serve as our outfit inspiration for 2022. The mix of prints, statement accessories, and bits of tulle she's known to wear are just the right amount of fun, and if we skip the Manolo Blahniks, actually seem pretty comfortable, too.

Ahead, we're rounding up 10 Carrie Bradshaw outfits worth keeping your rotation for the year ahead.

A Breezy Layered Top, Pedal Pushers, and Heels

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

We've already embraced bralettes and cutouts, so why not let a little lacy something peek out from under a breezy, billowing design like this white linen swingy top, too? Plus, mid-leg pants have already begun bubbling back up, so this pairing is pretty perfect for an aughts-inspired transitional look.

A Denim Jacket and Black Pants

Carrie Bradshaw Credit: Tom Kingston/WireImage

Forget the specific shape of these pieces and think about the combo itself. At the moment, black dress pants are trending, and we vowed long ago to always keep a jean jacket on hand. It's a classic, timeless outfit idea, and if you're like Carrie, you'll find a way to personalize it through footwear and little extras.

A Structured Set

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

Vests, trousers, multi-piece sets — we've recently felt inspired to add all three to our carts, so we'll for sure be keeping this sharp, layered look in our arsenal.

A 'Going Out' Look

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

The 'going out' top had a major resurgence in 2021, between twisted halters and one-shouldered styles. So, why not keep that energy going with a printed sequin mini? Technically, this sexy staple could work for the daytime hours, too. All you need is a button-down, turtleneck, or long-sleeved tee to layer underneath.

A Satin Dress and Printed Jacket

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

We're all for throw-on-and-go, and while Carrie's outfits tended to be over-the-top, she did wear some ensembles that are easy to copy, especially if they involved a slip dress. The floral printed silk jacket and break-your-ankle platform heels helped to give this outfit a bit more oomph.

A Beaded Fringe Dress

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

We're officially into the '20s now, and flapper-inspired designs continue to pop up at brands like Bronx and Banco and even Zara. We'll take a tip from Carrie and pair our own fringed minidresses with strappy sandals and an equally shiny purse.

An Unexpected Mix

Carrie Bradshaw Credit: Tom Kingston/WireImage

Part of what Carrie did so well (and now, Emily in Paris has nailed it too) was putting together the most unexpected combinations and showing us that — wait a minute! — they actually work. Seeing how she paired random prints makes us want to get creative and experiment, possibly styling stripes with leopard or florals with plaid. Even if it doesn't initially seem like a fit, the results might be surprising, much like this cute and quirky mix of completely different florals.

A Knotted Plaid Shirt and Jeans

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits Credit: Getty Images

This outfit is definitely on the simpler side of Carrie's repertoire, but there are plenty of good takeaways. For instance, a little tucking and knotting can transform basic items, while colorful accessories add some welcome flair.

A Chunky Knit, Kick Flares, and Kitten Heels

Carrie Bradshaw Credit: Tom Kingston/WireImage

Jeans and a sweater go together like peanut butter and jelly, but if you're looking to amp it up, think about fit first. Something oversized up top will balance out tighter bottoms, and the shoe choice makes a difference, too. Bulky combat boots will toughen up your outfit, while kitten heels will make it feel more elevated.

An Elaborate Skirt

Carrie Bradshaw Credit: James Devaney/WireImage