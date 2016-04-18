Carolina Herrera Does Classic with a Twist for Her Spring 2017 Bridal Collection

"That is so Carolina Herrera."

That seemed to be the consensus during the intimate cocktail party hosted by the House of Herrera to celebrate the designer's impossibly elegant spring 2017 bridal collection. It's a statement that rang true (and muttered frequently) with every model rotation and with every Carolina Herrera creation that took center stage in a leafy larger-than-life diorama erected in the brand's showroom.

Inspired by the modern-day women, the designer's bridal collection was all about "romance and femininity in new forms," which meant "combining simplicity with sophistication, effortless elegance with meticulous craftsmanship, and modern refinement with timeless grace."

The crisp white shirtdress (a riff perhaps on the designer's personal uniform) with pintucked detailing was especially noteworthy, along with a super sleek ivory pantsuit that felt fresh and modern, but classic at the same time. Also neat: The three-dimensional cut-out flowers, a design element from the brand's fall 2016 ready-to-wear collection, found a place in the bridal lineup along the bodice and skirt. And we loved the idea of a simple, classic front and a sexy back, like the beaded bandeau, a ruffle-lined open back that ended with a bow, or the double straps made from grosgrain ribbon. Truly stunning.

See the entire Carolina Herrera spring 2017 bridal collection from Bridal Fashion Week.