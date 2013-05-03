22 Whimsical Wedding Dresses by Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera told editors at her spring 2014 bridal fashion show that this season's collection would be "whimsical play on lace," and she delivered in a big way. The romantic fabric was everywhere, from peeking out from under draped backs to creating princess-worthy sleeves. The feminine designs fit every wedding style, whether you're saying your "I Dos" as an airy beach bride or a metropolitan-focused city girl. And that's just what the legendary designer intended: "As the ultimate expression of a bride's personality, the Carolina Herrera wedding gown is a reflection of her most beautiful self," the designer said. Click to see the full collection.

