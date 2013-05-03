22 Whimsical Wedding Dresses by Carolina Herrera

Courtesy Photo (4)
Randy Miller
May 03, 2013 @ 11:00 am

Carolina Herrera told editors at her spring 2014 bridal fashion show that this season's collection would be "whimsical play on lace," and she delivered in a big way. The romantic fabric was everywhere, from peeking out from under draped backs to creating princess-worthy sleeves. The feminine designs fit every wedding style, whether you're saying your "I Dos" as an airy beach bride or a metropolitan-focused city girl. And that's just what the legendary designer intended: "As the ultimate expression of a bride's personality, the Carolina Herrera wedding gown is a reflection of her most beautiful self," the designer said. Click to see the full collection.

1 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado cocktail dress with side bow
2 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk chiffon and lace wrap gown
3 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory bonded lace strapless gown
4 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Off-white silk crepe column with back cowl
5 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory guipure lace and tulle strapless gown
6 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk faille strapless tuxedo gown
7 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory tulle strapless gown with hand-painted gold leaves
8 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado strapless gown with silk duchess satin trim
9 of 22 Courtesy Photo

10 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Gold Chantilly lace gown with gold embroidered bodice
11 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory rose motif embroidery on tulle and satin faced silk organza gown
12 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory floral silk taffeta embroidered tulle strapless gown
13 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Silver beaded and Chantilly lace embroidered petal off-the-shoulder gown
14 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk faille and embroidered Chantilly lace gown
15 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado strapless gown with embroidered silk organza overlay
16 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado strapless gown
17 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado strapless gown with embroidered silk organza overlay
18 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk strapless gown with front ruffle
19 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory tulle with flower embroidery strapless gown
20 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory silk mikado and lace peplum gown
21 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Ivory embroidered silk chiffon strapless gown
22 of 22 Courtesy Photo

Off-white strapless lace on silk organza gown

