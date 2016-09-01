Carolina Herrera Shares How to Instantly Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

With fall (and fashion week) just around the corner, we can’t stop dreaming about everything we want to add to our closet. And while we’d all love to be able to overhaul our entire wardrobe this season, the smarter way to shop is to take stock of the gems you already have and then pinpoint which new pieces will both complement and update that mix. Easier said than done though, right?

That’s why we turned to fashion designer extraordinaire and InStyle columnist Carolina Herrera to get her take on exactly what to buy to instantly refresh your fall look. "For me, this season is all about experimenting with new shapes and textures,” says Herrera. "As the weather turns cool and crisp, you can layer everything from silk blouses to thick wool knits.” The designer, who counts her own eternally chic Carolina Herrera white shirts, along with Manolo Blahnik flat boots, as her fall staples, shares her latest picks for the season below. "The options are truly endless,” she says. “But my go-to right now? A cape.”

Keep scrolling to see Herrera’s favorites and for more, including her essential fall fragrance, check out our "Ask A Designer" column in InStyle’s September issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.