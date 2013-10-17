Carolina Herrera Bridal Hemlines Go Up, Up, Up for Fall 2014

Courtesy Photo (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 17, 2013 @ 10:58 am

Carolina Herrera is on the rise! With the modern-day bride in mind, the designer changed things up a bit and lifted hemlines, making this her first-ever bridal collection to eschew floor-sweeping gowns. "I wanted to design unique options for every event surrounding a bride's wedding from the rehearsal dinner to the reception," Herrera said of her collection. "A bride's wedding style should be a reflection of her personality...it's the moment where she can feel her most beautiful." From cocktail-like frocks to tea-length dresses, her creations didn't stop short of spectacular with hints of whimsy and fantasy. Romantic detailing was the unifying thread, which included intricate beadwork, Chantilly lace appliques and on one occasion, baby blue ribbon bows—for your something blue! Click through to see the entire Carolina Herrera bridal line-up.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Strapless sweetheart neckline tulle dress with chiffon floral embroidery
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Silk faille strapless cocktail dress with baroque embellished sweetheart neckline
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Silk faille fully embroidered moonrock stone cocktail dress with baby blue ribbon bow straps
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Tulle fully embellished flapper dress with feathered hem
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Tulle cap sleeve tea length dress with faille floral embroidery
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Mikado cocktail dress with mesh and embroidered neckline
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Lace plunge neckline dress with organza skirt and feathered hem
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Lace sleeveless cocktail dress with bow ribbon echelle at front
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Silk faille scoopneck cocktail dress with ribbon, feather and paillettes embroidery
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Strapless sweetheart neckline tulle tea length dress with chiffon leaf 3D embroidery

