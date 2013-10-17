Carolina Herrera Bridal Hemlines Go Up, Up, Up for Fall 2014

Carolina Herrera is on the rise! With the modern-day bride in mind, the designer changed things up a bit and lifted hemlines, making this her first-ever bridal collection to eschew floor-sweeping gowns. "I wanted to design unique options for every event surrounding a bride's wedding from the rehearsal dinner to the reception," Herrera said of her collection. "A bride's wedding style should be a reflection of her personality...it's the moment where she can feel her most beautiful." From cocktail-like frocks to tea-length dresses, her creations didn't stop short of spectacular with hints of whimsy and fantasy. Romantic detailing was the unifying thread, which included intricate beadwork, Chantilly lace appliques and on one occasion, baby blue ribbon bows—for your something blue! Click through to see the entire Carolina Herrera bridal line-up.

