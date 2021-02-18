These Sustainable Sneakers Are So Good, Everyone in My Family Is Hooked

My sister and I have shared clothes and shoes for as long as I can remember. She's four years older than me, so when I was in middle school and she was in high school, she had all those "cool" pieces that I couldn't wait to borrow (err... steal) from her and show off to my friends. Shh, don't tell her. But now that I work in fashion and am the one with all the "cool" clothes, roles have been reversed. "Are those my Cariuma sneakers?" I recently asked. "Yes," she admitted.
My mom, sister, and I have had the same shoe size for years now. It's a true blessing, actually, because it means more shoe options for all of us. And while our preferences do vary — my mom's all for comfort, my sister loves a good heel, and I prefer easy-going boots and sneakers — we hard agree that Cariuma's sustainable kicks are among the best we've ever put on. And we're not the only ones who think so, given the fact that they always rack up waitlists in the thousands and sell out in the blink of an eye.
I have been wearing my Cariuma sneakers for a couple of years now, and out of the few pairs of shoes I packed in my carry-on when I went home last March, they made the cut. I didn't know how long I would be gone, but I did know that comfy, sleek shoes that I could wear through the changing seasons were an absolute must regardless. Cariuma's sneakers are just that.
A few weeks into my stay at home, my mom complained about some minor foot pain. She stands nine hours a day, so supportive shoes are a must. I told her to try my Cariumas. Though she was hesitant at first (she rarely strays from her tried and true styles and is a harsher shoe critic than me), she agreed. Hours later, I got a call from her saying not only how comfortable the sneakers were, but that all her coworkers were asking her about them. A few weeks later, she got her own pair, and now, she's ready to add another to her collection.
Eventually, my sister came to stay with the family, and much like me, she packed the bare minimum. That's because she knew she could borrow some things from me, the first of which just so happened to be my Cariuma sneakers. We were going on a quick Target run and she didn't want to put on a chunky pair of boots, so I pointed to my Cariumas and said, "Put those on." She wore them, she loved them, and now she also has her own pair, which is good news for me because she won't have to borrow mine anymore.
The fact that my mom, sister, and I — three shoe lovers with slightly different shoe preferences — all love Cariuma's sneakers speaks volumes about the sustainable footwear. They're obviously comfortable, as every style, from the carbon-neutral Ibi to the supermodel-approved OCA to the newly launched Catiba Pro High-Top, have a cushioned, cork insole that offers the perfect amount of support and bounce in each step. Other feature favorites include the no-slip sole — necessary for my mom who works on the retail floor — and lace made from recycled plastics.
Cariuma's sneakers also have a no-bells-and-whistles design that seamlessly fits into my wardrobe, my sister's, and that of my 61-year-old mom's. To call them versatile and enduring is an understatement when it comes to these sneakers that are truly ageless.
The price point is also worth mentioning. Most styles, including the popular, celeb-approved OCA and carbon-neutral Ibi, ring in at under $100, and for a sustainable sneaker that's good to your feet and stylish, that's a steal. You often have to pay the price to snag kicks that ward off foot pain, but all of Cariuma's sneakers are among a rare footwear breed that won't have you breaking the bank to obtain maximum comfort.
If these sneakers can win over my very selective mom, they'll surely win you over, too. Shop the best-selling styles below.
Shop now: $119; cariuma.com