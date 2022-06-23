Cariuma Just Dropped Its Most-Requested Shoe to Date: A Comfy Slip-On Sneaker That's Bound to Sell Out

Slip-on or lace-ups? There are obviously benefits to both, but there's no denying the ease of wear of a really good (not to mention really good-looking) slip-on — and the internet agrees. In fact, Hollywood-favorite sneaker brand Cariuma, which counts Helen Mirren, Nina Agdal, Pete Davidson, and more as fans, received so many customer requests to create another easy-on, easy-off sneaker that it absolutely had to deliver one. Now, it's finally here, and it's bound to sell out.

The new slip-on sneaker, aptly called the Slip-On Skate Pro, is destined to be one of summer 2022's coolest kicks around — because, hey, we'd expect nothing less from Cariuma. The easy-wearing slip-on obviously looks cool, with a nonchalant silhouette that's built for skaters but made for everyone. Its durable design features a suede and organic cotton upper, plus rubber reinforcements for extra resilience, and will only get better with wear. But don't be fooled by their tough exterior. When you slip into them, you'll feel like you're walking on clouds thanks to the brand's signature removable bio-based insoles that offer support and cushioning.

Other must-mentions include the slip-proof outsole that keeps you securely on your feet — rain or shine, a rip-resistant toe area, and fully stitched outsole for long-lasting wear without any tear. We're sold.

Courtesy

Shop now: $85; cariuma.com

Cariuma calls this shoe its "most-requested style ever," which is a big statement considering it has a slew of fan-favorite options that rack up thousands-long waitlists. That said, considering how in-demand this slip-on has been, it might just beat out all the others. So if you want a pair, grab one sooner rather than later.

As an added incentive, Cariuma is offering InStyle readers one free add-on with every purchase. This means you can choose between socks, laces, or extra insoles; simply use the code INSTYLEGIFT at checkout (after you've added your pick to your cart) for a free sneaker addition.

Also worth mentioning: For every pair of sneakers purchased through June 23, Cariuma will plant 10 trees (instead of its usual two) in the Brazilian rainforest. It's a win-win for your feet and Mother Earth. Shop the sneakers below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $85; cariuma.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $85; cariuma.com