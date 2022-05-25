I've Tried Dozens of Sneakers, and I Finally Found a Leather Pair That's Actually Comfortable

You know how most leather feels pretty stiff and hard out of the box? It's normal, I know, and while it's nothing a little break-in time can't fix, I was blown away that this was not the case with my new Salvas. The brand had indicated this sneaker requires zero break-in time, and I always take claims like that with a grain of salt, but my skepticism was shut down real quick when I put them on. The leather was so soft and supple; it felt like I had been wearing these sneakers for ages, though of course they were brand new.