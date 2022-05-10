Helen Mirren's Comfy Canvas Sneakers Just Dropped in Two New Summer Shades
What sneakers are Helen Mirren-approved, sustainable, and so popular they've amassed a waitlist of 61,000 people? The Cariuma OCA Lows, of course — and now they're here in two new Pantone shades that, like many of the limited-edition drops before them, are bound to sell out.
ICYMI, the comfy canvas kicks have become the Internet's favorite eco-friendly sneakers for several reasons. They're under $100, super comfortable (all while crafted from vegan and recycled materials), and are often released in fun, vibrant colors. Plus, it doesn't hurt that celebs and supermodels like Helen Mirren and Nina Agdal are fans, too.
Made with organic cotton, memory foam-like cork insoles, and recycled plastic, the latest OCA Low x Pantone sneakers come in Greenbriar green and Cornsilk yellow. The summer shades are an ode to Brazil, where Cariuma plants two trees in the Amazon rainforest for every pair of shoes sold through its reforestation program.
Due to high demand, the latest colors are available for preorder and expected to ship by August at the latest.
Over 5,800 shoppers have left a five-star rating for the OCA Low sneakers, raving that they're so comfy, "five stars isn't enough." One customer said they "deserve all the hype," writing: "They are the comfiest shoes I've EVER had, [I] walked in them all day the first day I wore them and my feet felt amazing."
Another customer wrote that even though they purchased a different pair of blue sneakers a while ago, they couldn't stop thinking about the Classic Blue Pantone pair. "I bought it once it came back off the waitlist," they wrote. "They are comfortable, true-to-size, and well-made. [Their] customer service was excellent when trying to purchase after the product was removed due to low availability. Shipping is fast as well."
Cariuma's Pantone drops usually sell out fast in select sizes, so make sure to add your favorite summer shade to your cart before the inevitable waitlist notice appears.