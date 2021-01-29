Carhartt Makes Leggings, Too, and Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Them

Carhartt beanies are absolutely everywhere these days, gracing the heads of influencers, pop stars, and fashion editors who are trying to stay warm. Even Kourtney Kardashian and Rihanna have been spotted in the best-selling $17 hat with over 68,000 perfect Amazon ratings. And now, savvy shoppers have caught onto some of Carhartt's other cold-weather creations — most notably, a $50 pair of leggings that they're calling "perfect in every way."
Made with a nylon-spandex blend, the Carhartt Force Lightweight Leggings are especially thick and sturdy compared to most workout pants. In addition to being squat-proof, they're also less likely to rip or snag compared to leggings made out of thinner materials. Intrepid shoppers have put the leggings' durability to the test: As one reviewer reports, "I've caught them on nails, rough OSB, sharp boards and corners, and barbed wire without a single tear."
Basically, the Carhartt leggings are so high-quality that you can wear them for years to come. That fact alone would justify the $50 price, but did we mention they have pockets? The zippered pocket on the side of the leggings will guarantee your phone won't fall out no matter how acrobatic your workout gets. No wonder shoppers are wearing the versatile black leggings for yoga, running, hiking, golfing, and horseback riding, as well as to the office.
The iconic Carhartt logo on the back of the leggings will remind everyone that you have the same great taste as Rihanna, and if you want to go all out, you can wear the leggings with the internet-famous beanie at the same time. And honestly, the Carhartt leggings are so comfortable, you might forget you're wearing them at all.
"I love the leggings so much, I ordered three pairs!" a reviewer wrote. "They fit me like a glove, with the perfect amount of stretch and the most awesome pocket placement on the sides for storing my phone, tools, money, whatever."
"The material, although lightweight and comfortable, is durable enough to withstand the elements and keep you dry and warm," another reviewer added.
While no one famous has been spotted wearing the Carhartt leggings yet, it wouldn't surprise us at all if they become ubiquitous among celebs. Already, they're racked up hundreds of glowing reviews and are an Amazon customer favorite this week. Order the comfy Carhartt leggings from Amazon today to get ahead of the curve.