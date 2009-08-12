Part of what makes fall fashion so fabulous is the luxe fabrics it comes in, from dreamy cashmere to buttery suede. But taking TOTALCAREamp#153; of them is critical to keeping your new wardrobe new. Let's start with wool: Forget the old days of hand-washing and wringing itchy wool, hoping that your garment would not shrink to the size of a doll's dress. Thanks to research and better production methods, wool has become machine washable, softer, and as warm as ever. When washing, take care of this fabulous fabric with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which helps protect your clothing's shape and softness.
The fur is flying this fall - fake fur, that is - which lends a spark of fun and even warmth to even the most serious topcoat. And don't worry about how you'll clean it; most fake fur is made of polyester or acrylic, both of which are machine washable. Test an area of the fabric first, just to make sure it's colors don't leak. Use cool water, and air dry the item after washing.
The current favorite of the new wave of eco fabrics, soy fabric, which is a byproduct of making tofu, is also known as vegetarian cashmere. It's extremely soft and warm. It breathes even better than plain cotton, and clothing made with it is extremely absorbent. Though it is usually blended with organic cotton, treat soy fabric especially carefully; wash it on the delicate cycle alone or with other soft fabrics; avoid washing it with heavier, rougher fabrics, like denim. Help this fabulous eco-fabric keep it's color and shape with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which is specially formulated to keep your clothes looking like new. Bonus: Soy fabric will actually grow softer with use and, as it's incredibly durable, the joy will just go on and on.
Brocade, once the quintessential princess dress fabric, shows up in many fanciful items this season; scarves, hats, belts and jackets. Its raised threads, usually of a metallic color, form its design and are the reason this fabric needs extra TLC. Many brocade garments can be hand washed, but read the label carefully first to make sure. If the item is small, consider using a laundry bag if you are machine washing it. Dry the garment flat to avoid pulls and snags from the dryer.
Suede is a soft leather material that's plush, warm and especially luxe for jackets, gloves and bags. It used to be that suede was considered one of the most sensitive fabrics ever, and devotees eternally feared wine stains and drops of rain. No more - many suede items are now washable! Leather suede can be specially treated to withstand washing, and there is now synthetic suede that's remarkably like the real thing. Check the label to make sure your suede darling is washable, and if so, launder it in cool water with like colors. Dry flat.
For many of us, the coming of cool weather means only one thing: Break out the thick cashmere! Soft, absorbent and durable, cashmere is truly a sweater's best friend. Hand washing or gentle machine washing for these treasured items will only prolong their life, too. After six or seven wearings, wash a cashmere piece in cool water and gentle detergent. Soak it for five to ten minutes, then gently roll it in a towel and press out excess liquid. Reshape the item and dry it flat. Store cashmere folded to help preserve its shape, with the bulkiest sweaters on the bottom of the pile.
Mohair is a fiber made from angora goats, which produces a textile that's luxurious, warm and has a distinct fuzzy appearance. It holds colors well, so it's in a designer favorite for this season's bold, beautiful colors. Despite its glamorous effect, mohair is a strong fabric; it won't stretch or shrink, particularly if it's blended with nylon, as it often is. Just hand wash it in tepid (not cold) water with a gentle detergent, then press out and dry flat.
