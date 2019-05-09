Why Cardi B Is “Really Sad” About Her First Mother’s Day Celebration 

Image zoom ,JBLacroix/Getty Images

It hasn’t even been a week since Cardi B dominated the Met Gala pink carpet, but the style icon is already back with brand-new looks of the same jaw-dropping effect — 47 of them, to be exact. Brace yourself for the star’s second collection with hit online retailer Fashion Nova, which officially dropped today.

Unlike the rapper’s on-theme camp couture Thom Browne gown — which reportedly featured $500,000 ruby nipples — Cardi assured InStyle that her newly released line is perfectly wearable to work, the club, and everywhere in between. “Sometimes I want to be sexy, but sometimes I don’t want to be too sexy,” she told us at the launch event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to take the risk of not being accepted in a restaurant with someone saying ‘Oh you’re looking too slutty.’”

On the same note as her chart-topping track with Chance the Rapper, "Best Life," Cardi emphasized that the goal of her Fashion Nova pieces is for her fans to feel good about themselves and live their best lives this summer. In fact, she even named a denim set after the song. “I wanted it to be fun and elegant and clean at the same time,” she said.

Of course, there’s something in this drop for everyone, because when it comes to fashion, Cardi wants her customers to unapologetically be who they are — a style lesson she's teaching her own daughter Kulture. “My advice to Kulture is to wear what you want, and I always tell her less is more, all the time,” Cardi said.

As a new mom, we couldn’t help wonder what Cardi expects from her very first Mother’s Day celebration. “I was so excited for it,” she revealed, before adding that, unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. “I found out I’m booked in South Carolina and I’m a little bit sad because of that,” Cardi explained. “I’m also really sad because I know my husband was planning something really nice and I was like ‘Oh f***.’”

Not to worry, Cardi. There’s always next year!