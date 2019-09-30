Was Cardi B's Paris Fashion Week Outfit Secretly a Protest?

When Cardi B stepped out in a full floral ensemble during Paris Fashion Week, our first thought was something along the lines of "whoa." The look was bold, bright, and covered her whole body (including her face). That last part is exactly why it's causing a bit of controversy.

France has a ban against face-covering, especially with a niqab or burqa. Those who violate the ban could be punished with a fine. That means that Cardi's outfit — which received praise before backlash — could be interpreted in one of two ways: as protest or just your regular double-standard.

On Twitter, many were of the second opinion, wondering why it was perfectly fine for the rapper to cover her face and get away with it.

Soooo is anyone in France going to raise security concerns about Cardi B fully covering herself, or does that argument only apply to Muslim women in niqab? https://t.co/LpWEsxsykK — ﺗﻘﻮﻯ (@taqwamuhsina) September 28, 2019

I wonder if the Paris police would arrest her for wearing a niqab in public. Its fashion when its @iamcardib but anti-French when it's a Muslim woman. #Islamophobia https://t.co/CGi7GsV2SL — profhuq (@profhuq) September 30, 2019

But the ban isn’t specifically against burqa it is supposed to be neutral and ban all face covering in public. That’s the hypocrisy and why cardi b is the perfect example to put the light on it. That the law is actually to discriminate against muslims only — zinara (@YaaZinaa) September 29, 2019

Of course, there were a few folks who thought Cardi's outfit was a way of calling out the ban, and highlighting islamophobia in the country.

Cardi B wore a robe that fully covered her entire body and face in France for Paris fashion week. France imposed a ban on full-face veils, predominantly discriminating against Muslim women. Cardi is taking a stand against this and fights for the freedom of expression for all! pic.twitter.com/jzWF6or4wz — ً (@cardifk) September 28, 2019

Gwaarrrn @iamcardib!! I hope this reminds people that Niqabs are banned in public places in France & come with a fine of up to €150. https://t.co/SGlGRRVTnb — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 29, 2019

While it's not immediately clear what Cardi meant by her look — or even if she meant anything at all — the star herself did suggest that people wouldn't understand the choice.