Cara Delevingne's Rainbow Met Gala Look Took 600 Hours to Make
These pictures of the process are fascinating.
Once the initial shock of those Met Gala looks wear off, we start thinking about what went on behind-the-scenes before the first Monday in May. Designers and celebrities had to be paired up. Inspiration had to strike. And so many — so many — hours had to be spent creating, sewing, and piecing together something that would leave us stunned. So was the case when it came to Cara Delevingne's sheer, rainbow-striped Dior jumpsuit. The model-slash-actress totally nailed the theme of the night, Camp: Notes on Fashion, but the process of making her standout ensemble wasn't exactly easy.
Dior shared a details and photos with us, explaining how Cara's look (sans headpiece) came together. The whole thing started with a tulle jumpsuit from Dior Haute Couture's Spring-Summer 2019 collection, and each colorful, satin band was individually sewn on. Altogether, it took two petites-mains a total of 600 hours to make this design, which would total 25 days if they worked non-stop (thankfully, they didn't).
Seeing how Dior built Cara's look is just as fascinating as when we spotted the star on the pink carpet. We can't pull our eyes away from these zoomed-in photos, and we bet you won't be able to, either.
Each of these pieces were an individual appliqué on the jumpsuit.
They were sewn on one by one.
Up close and oh-so-pretty.
These colors!
Clearly, a job like this means careful attention to detail.
Everything had to be perfect.
The hard work paid off.
This look helped Cara stand out in the crowd. One of the best dressed stars of the night!