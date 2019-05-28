Cara Delevingne Just Designed Your New Favorite Going-Out Bag

Image zoom Courtesy Balmain

Handbags typically fall into two camps. There are the classics that will never go out of style, and then there are the perfectly on-trend styles, perhaps with a kooky detail or two thrown into the mix. But what if you’re someone who wants the best of both worlds? Well, that’s where Cara Delevingne’s Balmain collaboration comes in. Joining forces with designer Olivier Rousteing, the model-slash-actress (and, previously, Mulberry handbag designer) has created three timeless-meets-trendy purses, which the fashion house has named the Romeo, the Twist, and the BBag.

Take a quick look at the designs and you'll find there are certain aspects that seem a bit familiar. For instance, they're all black bags that are quilted and have gold hardware — details we've gravitated towards time and time again. However, Delevingne’s designs, much like the star herself, have a subtle badass twist. One of the options, the Romeo, includes studs, and they all feature a big "B" for Balmain. While they'll certainly pair well with a business-casual outfit during the daytime, we can easily see these styles helping to make our "going out" looks pop. These are the purses you wear with your leather jacket, and they'd even make more feminine items, such as full skirts, seem slightly edgy.

The full campaign starring Delevingne is ahead, as well as photos of all three bags, which are available for pre-order. We can't wait to see how Delevingne herself wears these designs while out and about.

Clearly these bags look great with a structured suit.

But they also have edgier, modern details such as spikes.

To buy: $2,395; balmain.com

To buy: $1,750; balmain.com

To buy: $2,950; balmain.com