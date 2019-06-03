6 Times Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Were the Best-Dressed Duo
Forget the sex bench for a second and check out their coordinated style.
Despite their public displays of affection and the fact that the were recently spotted carrying a sex bench (which, apparently, was a "gift for a friend"), Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have never officially confirmed their relationship status. The two stars were first rumored to be dating in 2018, after getting close on the set of their movie, Her Smell. Since then, they've frequently been spotted together running errands, cuddling at fashion week, hitting up afterparties — all while coordinating their style.
Some days they both opt to wears blazers. Other times, it's as if they said "Let's wear fun pants today!" They'll even wear similar stuff while working out. We're not sure if they're doing it on purpose, or if Delevingne and Benson have just developed a similar aesthetic, but there's rarely a time where they seem out of sync, style-wise.
Of course, they're not the first pair to try this. Leonardo DiCaprio recently dressed like his girlfriend Camila Morrone, and, more than once, Amal Clooney has matched her mom. Still, the fact that Delevingne and Benson can pull this off without looking cheesy deserves some recognition. We can't wait to see what they decide to wear next.
1. When They Both Wore Suits
But they styled them two different ways. Benson dressed hers down with a white T-shirt, while Cara went the sexy route with a mesh top.
2. When They Went With Black Jeans
Not only do they have similar taste in jeans, they're also fans of classic, versatile jackets.
3. When Joggers Were a Cute Yet Casual Solution
Sure, these pants look comfy, but bright colors and bold prints added some spice to their laid-back looks.
4. When They Worked Out in White Tees
A closet staple that both stars have in their closets. Plus, they each went with black bottoms.
5. When a Night Out Meant a Black Jacket
While different styles, Benson and Delevingne clearly live by the same motto: you can never go wrong with an all-black outfit.
6. When It Was All About the Blazer
Benson styled her blazer with jeans, while Delevingne chose a leggy look, but both women made this piece the highlight of their ensemble.