6 Times Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Were the Best-Dressed Duo

Image zoom LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Despite their public displays of affection and the fact that the were recently spotted carrying a sex bench (which, apparently, was a "gift for a friend"), Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have never officially confirmed their relationship status. The two stars were first rumored to be dating in 2018, after getting close on the set of their movie, Her Smell. Since then, they've frequently been spotted together running errands, cuddling at fashion week, hitting up afterparties — all while coordinating their style.

Some days they both opt to wears blazers. Other times, it's as if they said "Let's wear fun pants today!" They'll even wear similar stuff while working out. We're not sure if they're doing it on purpose, or if Delevingne and Benson have just developed a similar aesthetic, but there's rarely a time where they seem out of sync, style-wise.

Of course, they're not the first pair to try this. Leonardo DiCaprio recently dressed like his girlfriend Camila Morrone, and, more than once, Amal Clooney has matched her mom. Still, the fact that Delevingne and Benson can pull this off without looking cheesy deserves some recognition. We can't wait to see what they decide to wear next.

1. When They Both Wore Suits

Image zoom The Mega Agency

But they styled them two different ways. Benson dressed hers down with a white T-shirt, while Cara went the sexy route with a mesh top.

2. When They Went With Black Jeans

Image zoom SPOT / GAMR / BACKGRID

Not only do they have similar taste in jeans, they're also fans of classic, versatile jackets.

3. When Joggers Were a Cute Yet Casual Solution

Image zoom Luis / BACKGRID

Sure, these pants look comfy, but bright colors and bold prints added some spice to their laid-back looks.

4. When They Worked Out in White Tees

Image zoom Osvaldo / BACKGRID

A closet staple that both stars have in their closets. Plus, they each went with black bottoms.

5. When a Night Out Meant a Black Jacket

Image zoom Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

While different styles, Benson and Delevingne clearly live by the same motto: you can never go wrong with an all-black outfit.

6. When It Was All About the Blazer

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Benson styled her blazer with jeans, while Delevingne chose a leggy look, but both women made this piece the highlight of their ensemble.