I Wear a Size 14 and Am Building My First Capsule Wardrobe — Here Are 20 Items That Made the Cut

When it comes to shoes, I've spent most of my life wearing nothing but Dr. Martens — they are so incredibly sturdy and comfortable once they've been broken in — but these Steve Madden heeled loafers are my recent excursion into adult shoes. They do take a bit to break in, but they are the only pair of heeled shoes I am able to wear on a regular basis. And for an everyday shoe in the spring and summer, I reach for these chunky strap sandals that have a thick sole fit for long, sunny-day walks.