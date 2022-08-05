10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist

Building out a capsule wardrobe isn't just a fashion industry myth; it's practical in every sense, and a smart way to eliminate the problem of opening your closet and feeling like you have nothing to wear.

To help you get a better sense of what we mean, think about a capsule wardrobe as though you're building a house. Start with the foundational pieces — those are the ones you'll routinely wear, like jeans and everyday tees — before focusing on the accents like jackets and accessories like sunglasses. The key is to load your closet with easy-to-wear pieces that all make sense together.

So, what's the first step to building a capsule wardrobe? Tara Swennen, celebrity stylist and Affirm partner, explains the process best. For her, it's all about forming a base. "[With clients] I generally start with neutral colors that allow for easy mixing and matching. From there, we build out the collection into a wider color scheme, introducing new accent colors and shapes."

Keep scrolling for Swennen's 10 capsule wardrobe must-haves, which you can shop for less than $100 at Amazon.

Shop Amazon Wardrobe Essentials Under $100:

Everyday Tee: Made for You Custom-Fit T-Shirt

This perfect white T-shirt quickly earned a spot in this lineup because of its versatility. Wear it casually with cutoffs and sneakers or dress it up with high-waisted denim and a pair of easy heels. And thanks to Amazon's Made for You T-Shirt, you can create your dream tee for just $25. It's completely customizable: The neckline style, sleeve type, length, and even fit are all up to you.

Well-Fitting Jeans: Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

You'll get a ton of use out of "a great-fitting pair of blue jeans," said Swennen, who considers denim integral to the foundation of any wardrobe. "You can create a versatile capsule collection with classics that easily pair with trendy pieces such as shoes and accessories." This popular pair from Levi's has over 9,000 five-star ratings, including from one shopper who said they "fit perfectly, like a glove."

Little Black Dress: Floerns V-Back Dress

A no-fuss LBD is a wardrobe building block. You'll wear it to the office, al fresco dinners, and even on date nights. "Every woman should own a classic, elegant black dress," Swennen said. "It's the most versatile item in your wardrobe, and if it's simple enough, it can transition from day to night." This all-occasion-friendly LBD has a fit-and-flare silhouette and ruffle hem that plays nicely with both sandals and strappy heels.

Crisp Button-Down: Big Dart Button-Down

A crisp, white button-down is ageless. It leans formal, making it ideal for the office (or Zoom), but you can get repeat-use out of it in everyday looks, too. Try it with jeans, biker shorts, or even as a swimsuit coverup. This cotton and polyester button-down fits true to size, according to shoppers, but if you want that oversized look, go up a size.

Neutral Heels: Vivianly Lace-Up Chunky Heel

When it comes to shoes, Swennen is all about a neutral, heeled sandal. These strappy ones have a 2.75-inch block-heel design that makes them wearable and comfy. Plus, a reviewer confirmed the "lace for the wrap around the legs actually stays without me having to adjust them," adding that the heels "go perfect with a dress, shorts, and jeans."

Slip-On Sandals: Circus by Sam Edelman Inara Flat Sandal

Toss last year's flip flops aside and give your sandal game an upgrade with this slip-on pair from Circus by Sam Edelman. The fold details on the straps and square-toe design are trend-forward, making the shoes an elevated basic you'll wear to the beach and beyond. Plus, they're currently 53 percent off the original price, coming in at just $40.

Structured Blazer: The Drop Blake Blazer

If every home needs a fresh coat of paint, then every closet needs an elegant structured blazer. It's the finishing touch to a look; the piece you toss on that brings everything together. This top-rated blazer from The Drop is on the longer side (think more boyfriend blazer than fitted), and it's completely lined with a slight stretch to it. Size up if you want that effortless, oversized look.

Trench Coat: The Drop Trench Coat

Transitional weather calls for a trench coat. The timeless piece is just as chic as it is functional, and this one from Amazon's The Drop has a loose fit, yet still feels tailored. In fact, one shopper, who had been "[toying] with the idea of splurging on a Burberry [trench]," found this one through their Amazon Prime wardrobe stylist, and can now "hold off on the Burberry."

Leather Jacket: BlankNYC Vegan Leather Jacket

Swennen recommended leaning into textured pieces when putting the final touches on your wardrobe because they make outfits more interesting. "One faux-leather staple item, like a jacket [is needed]," she added. This BlankNYC jacket has a cropped fit, punctuated by a thin belt and metal hardware, giving it that downtown vibe. It's the perfect layer to throw on over a dress, trousers, or even zhuzh up matching sweats.

Oversized Sunnies: Le Specs. Air Heart Sunglasses

When it comes to accessories, Swennen said there's one stand-out item every capsule needs: "a great pair of shades." These celebrity-favorite oversized sunnies (Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo have been spotted in them) feature a universally flattering cat eye that continues to stand the test of time.

