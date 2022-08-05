Fashion 10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist From casual tees to statement blazers. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Building out a capsule wardrobe isn't just a fashion industry myth; it's practical in every sense, and a smart way to eliminate the problem of opening your closet and feeling like you have nothing to wear. To help you get a better sense of what we mean, think about a capsule wardrobe as though you're building a house. Start with the foundational pieces — those are the ones you'll routinely wear, like jeans and everyday tees — before focusing on the accents like jackets and accessories like sunglasses. The key is to load your closet with easy-to-wear pieces that all make sense together. So, what's the first step to building a capsule wardrobe? Tara Swennen, celebrity stylist and Affirm partner, explains the process best. For her, it's all about forming a base. "[With clients] I generally start with neutral colors that allow for easy mixing and matching. From there, we build out the collection into a wider color scheme, introducing new accent colors and shapes." Keep scrolling for Swennen's 10 capsule wardrobe must-haves, which you can shop for less than $100 at Amazon. Shop Amazon Wardrobe Essentials Under $100: Everyday Tee: Made for You Custom-Fit T-Shirt, $25 Well-Fitting Jeans: Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $24 (Originally $70) Little Black Dress: Floerns V-Back Dress, $39 Crisp Button-Down: Big Dart Button-Down Shirt, $22 (Originally $28) Neutral Heels: Vivianly Lace-Up Chunky Heel, $43 Slip-On Sandals: Circus by Sam Edelman Inara Flat Sandal, $40 (Originally $85) Structured Blazer: The Drop Blake Blazer, $70 Trench Coat: The Drop Trench Coat, $100 Leather Jacket: BlankNYC Vegan Leather Jacket, $48 (Originally $98) Oversized Sunnies: Le Specs. Air Heart Sunglasses, $69 Everyday Tee: Made for You Custom-Fit T-Shirt This perfect white T-shirt quickly earned a spot in this lineup because of its versatility. Wear it casually with cutoffs and sneakers or dress it up with high-waisted denim and a pair of easy heels. And thanks to Amazon's Made for You T-Shirt, you can create your dream tee for just $25. It's completely customizable: The neckline style, sleeve type, length, and even fit are all up to you. Courtesy Shop now: $25; amazon.com Well-Fitting Jeans: Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans You'll get a ton of use out of "a great-fitting pair of blue jeans," said Swennen, who considers denim integral to the foundation of any wardrobe. "You can create a versatile capsule collection with classics that easily pair with trendy pieces such as shoes and accessories." This popular pair from Levi's has over 9,000 five-star ratings, including from one shopper who said they "fit perfectly, like a glove." Courtesy Shop now: $24 (Originally $70); amazon.com Little Black Dress: Floerns V-Back Dress A no-fuss LBD is a wardrobe building block. You'll wear it to the office, al fresco dinners, and even on date nights. "Every woman should own a classic, elegant black dress," Swennen said. "It's the most versatile item in your wardrobe, and if it's simple enough, it can transition from day to night." This all-occasion-friendly LBD has a fit-and-flare silhouette and ruffle hem that plays nicely with both sandals and strappy heels. Courtesy Shop now: $39; amazon.com Crisp Button-Down: Big Dart Button-Down A crisp, white button-down is ageless. It leans formal, making it ideal for the office (or Zoom), but you can get repeat-use out of it in everyday looks, too. Try it with jeans, biker shorts, or even as a swimsuit coverup. This cotton and polyester button-down fits true to size, according to shoppers, but if you want that oversized look, go up a size. Courtesy Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com Neutral Heels: Vivianly Lace-Up Chunky Heel When it comes to shoes, Swennen is all about a neutral, heeled sandal. These strappy ones have a 2.75-inch block-heel design that makes them wearable and comfy. Plus, a reviewer confirmed the "lace for the wrap around the legs actually stays without me having to adjust them," adding that the heels "go perfect with a dress, shorts, and jeans." Courtesy Shop now: $43; amazon.com Slip-On Sandals: Circus by Sam Edelman Inara Flat Sandal Toss last year's flip flops aside and give your sandal game an upgrade with this slip-on pair from Circus by Sam Edelman. The fold details on the straps and square-toe design are trend-forward, making the shoes an elevated basic you'll wear to the beach and beyond. Plus, they're currently 53 percent off the original price, coming in at just $40. Courtesy Shop now: $40 (Originally $85); amazon.com Structured Blazer: The Drop Blake Blazer If every home needs a fresh coat of paint, then every closet needs an elegant structured blazer. It's the finishing touch to a look; the piece you toss on that brings everything together. This top-rated blazer from The Drop is on the longer side (think more boyfriend blazer than fitted), and it's completely lined with a slight stretch to it. Size up if you want that effortless, oversized look. Courtesy Shop now: $70; amazon.com Trench Coat: The Drop Trench Coat Transitional weather calls for a trench coat. The timeless piece is just as chic as it is functional, and this one from Amazon's The Drop has a loose fit, yet still feels tailored. In fact, one shopper, who had been "[toying] with the idea of splurging on a Burberry [trench]," found this one through their Amazon Prime wardrobe stylist, and can now "hold off on the Burberry." Courtesy Shop now: $100; amazon.com Leather Jacket: BlankNYC Vegan Leather Jacket Swennen recommended leaning into textured pieces when putting the final touches on your wardrobe because they make outfits more interesting. "One faux-leather staple item, like a jacket [is needed]," she added. This BlankNYC jacket has a cropped fit, punctuated by a thin belt and metal hardware, giving it that downtown vibe. It's the perfect layer to throw on over a dress, trousers, or even zhuzh up matching sweats. Courtesy Shop now: $48 (Originally $98); amazon.com Oversized Sunnies: Le Specs. Air Heart Sunglasses When it comes to accessories, Swennen said there's one stand-out item every capsule needs: "a great pair of shades." These celebrity-favorite oversized sunnies (Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo have been spotted in them) feature a universally flattering cat eye that continues to stand the test of time. Courtesy Shop now: $69; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit