Capes

InStyle.com
Aug 15, 2013 @ 11:01 am
Clothes We Love
pinterest
REASONS TO LOVE IT
Every few years, capes and cloaks swoop back into style-and this latest batch is the most versatile in a long bit. From tailored and feminine to cropped and architectural to long and medieval, there's something to suit every taste.

HOW TO WORK IT
Capes with skinny pants and tall boots are a no-brainer, but this fall you'll see them with skirts and dresses too. When they're all the same length, the effect is sophisticated, but keep in mind: Capes reveal your sleeves (and the cover-up is cropped, your top too), so they should complement whatever you're wearing underneath. Long leather gloves will pump up the practicality-and the drama. And as shoulder bags tend to slide off, carry a tote or an oversize clutch.

Photos: (left to right) Derek Lam, Chloé, Valentino, Vera Wang
Imaxtree (4)
Clothes We Love
pinterest
H&M Cape
Polyester blend, $99; at select H&M stores.
Brian Henn
Clothes We Love
pinterest
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape
Wool tweed, $150; macys.com.
Brian Henn
Clothes We Love
pinterest
Basler Cape
Wool, $495; bloomingdales.com for stores.
Brian Henn
Clothes We Love
pinterest
Noon by Noor Cape
Angora wool with calfskin, $1,090; noonbynoor.com.
Brian Henn
Clothes We Love
pinterest
Rachel Zoe Cape
Wool blend, $495; bloomingdales.com.
Brian Henn
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Every few years, capes and cloaks swoop back into style-and this latest batch is the most versatile in a long bit. From tailored and feminine to cropped and architectural to long and medieval, there's something to suit every taste.

HOW TO WORK IT
Capes with skinny pants and tall boots are a no-brainer, but this fall you'll see them with skirts and dresses too. When they're all the same length, the effect is sophisticated, but keep in mind: Capes reveal your sleeves (and the cover-up is cropped, your top too), so they should complement whatever you're wearing underneath. Long leather gloves will pump up the practicality-and the drama. And as shoulder bags tend to slide off, carry a tote or an oversize clutch.

Photos: (left to right) Derek Lam, Chloé, Valentino, Vera Wang
Advertisement
2 of 6 Brian Henn

H&M Cape

Polyester blend, $99; at select H&M stores.
3 of 6 Brian Henn

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape

Wool tweed, $150; macys.com.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Brian Henn

Basler Cape

Wool, $495; bloomingdales.com for stores.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Brian Henn

Noon by Noor Cape

Angora wool with calfskin, $1,090; noonbynoor.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Brian Henn

Rachel Zoe Cape

Wool blend, $495; bloomingdales.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!