REASONS TO LOVE IT

Every few years, capes and cloaks swoop back into style-and this latest batch is the most versatile in a long bit. From tailored and feminine to cropped and architectural to long and medieval, there's something to suit every taste.



HOW TO WORK IT

Capes with skinny pants and tall boots are a no-brainer, but this fall you'll see them with skirts and dresses too. When they're all the same length, the effect is sophisticated, but keep in mind: Capes reveal your sleeves (and the cover-up is cropped, your top too), so they should complement whatever you're wearing underneath. Long leather gloves will pump up the practicality-and the drama. And as shoulder bags tend to slide off, carry a tote or an oversize clutch.



Photos: (left to right) Derek Lam, Chloé, Valentino, Vera Wang