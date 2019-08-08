Why This Fall Will Be the Season You Finally Embrace Capes

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Every time we look at the calendar, we’re unfortunately reminded that fall isn’t too far away. Pretty soon, we’ll be swapping our shorts for pants, wearing slouchy boots instead of sandals, and wondering what kind of coat to buy before things get chilly. One option we’ve been contemplating adding to our wardrobe? A cape (and yes, we're being serious).

While the trend has been bubbling up for a bit now, we're thinking it's finally time to embrace it. For starters, capes were all over the fall 2019 runways, and street-style stars have been showing us how to wear them for months, if not years. To kick things off and possibly influence your shopping list, we've compiled a few cape-inclusive outfits that prove this piece is more versatile than you think, and definitely deserves to be in your closet.

Chanel Kept It Classic

Image zoom Victor Boyko/Getty Images

A long black option was styled over a sheer white top and shiny black pants.

...While Valentino Made a Puffer-Like Version

Image zoom Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

We've no doubt that this baby would keep us warm in the winter.

Miu Miu Created an Everyday Cape

Image zoom Peter White/Getty Images

Essentially, this could replace our leather jacket.

There Were Mixed Prints at Marc Jacobs

Image zoom Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Sweet and sassy — the perfect combination.

And Celine Proved That Ponchos Are Cool, Too

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Just throw it on with your jeans like you would your favorite sweater.

The Trend Is Extremely Versatile

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A cape can definitely become your go-to coat.

It Adds Some Flair to Simple Outfits

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

All-black everything will instantly become more interesting.

Is There Even a Coat That's Cozier Than a Cape?

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Considering it's basically a big blanket, we doubt it.

And Yet, They Are Professional, Too

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You can definitely wear one with your work clothes!

Invest in a Print

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It'll spice up neutral pairings.

...Or Go the Monochromatic Route

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Another big trend for fall.

Pile on Those Layers

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Wear a blazer-like cape over your favorite knit sweater.

Don't Forget to Accessorize

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Styling a cape with a wide-brim hat creates a super-cute look.

Capes Pair Well With Skirts and Dresses

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

We've found the solution to this fashion dilemma.

They Can Be Pretty Preppy

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Especially if you mix plaid prints.

...Or Make Quite the Statement

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

When you go with vibrant colors and fringe details.

They're Also Great For Formal Events

Image zoom VCG/Getty Images

A cape over a gown gives us Disney princess vibes.