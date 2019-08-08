Why This Fall Will Be the Season You Finally Embrace Capes
They're happening, people.
Every time we look at the calendar, we’re unfortunately reminded that fall isn’t too far away. Pretty soon, we’ll be swapping our shorts for pants, wearing slouchy boots instead of sandals, and wondering what kind of coat to buy before things get chilly. One option we’ve been contemplating adding to our wardrobe? A cape (and yes, we're being serious).
While the trend has been bubbling up for a bit now, we're thinking it's finally time to embrace it. For starters, capes were all over the fall 2019 runways, and street-style stars have been showing us how to wear them for months, if not years. To kick things off and possibly influence your shopping list, we've compiled a few cape-inclusive outfits that prove this piece is more versatile than you think, and definitely deserves to be in your closet.
Chanel Kept It Classic
A long black option was styled over a sheer white top and shiny black pants.
...While Valentino Made a Puffer-Like Version
We've no doubt that this baby would keep us warm in the winter.
Miu Miu Created an Everyday Cape
Essentially, this could replace our leather jacket.
There Were Mixed Prints at Marc Jacobs
Sweet and sassy — the perfect combination.
And Celine Proved That Ponchos Are Cool, Too
Just throw it on with your jeans like you would your favorite sweater.
The Trend Is Extremely Versatile
A cape can definitely become your go-to coat.
It Adds Some Flair to Simple Outfits
All-black everything will instantly become more interesting.
Is There Even a Coat That's Cozier Than a Cape?
Considering it's basically a big blanket, we doubt it.
And Yet, They Are Professional, Too
You can definitely wear one with your work clothes!
Invest in a Print
It'll spice up neutral pairings.
...Or Go the Monochromatic Route
Another big trend for fall.
Pile on Those Layers
Wear a blazer-like cape over your favorite knit sweater.
Don't Forget to Accessorize
Styling a cape with a wide-brim hat creates a super-cute look.
Capes Pair Well With Skirts and Dresses
We've found the solution to this fashion dilemma.
They Can Be Pretty Preppy
Especially if you mix plaid prints.
...Or Make Quite the Statement
When you go with vibrant colors and fringe details.
They're Also Great For Formal Events
A cape over a gown gives us Disney princess vibes.