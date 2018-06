1 of 6 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

If you have any flair for flare, you’ve floated the idea of buying one. What can match its billowing sweep and passion? The hesitation: looking like you’re late for a duel. But this fall capes have gotten sportier-some are tailored and sleek; others feature slits so you can actually use your arms. Maybe you wouldn’t fall on your sword for one, but with rows of stripes or cool leather trim, they sure are a lot of fun.



HOW TO WEAR IT

The formal ones remain swashbuckling, but shorter versions are as easy to toss on as a scarf. Of course, skinny pants and boots are a natural. But keep the color neutral. A cape is a grand-enough gesture without it coming in crimson. And speaking of hand movements, the bag to carry handily is a tote.



Photos: (left to right) Chloe, Chanel, DKNY, Christian Dior