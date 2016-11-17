Canada Goose X Opening Ceremony Makes Us Wish It Was Snowing Already

If Balenciaga, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Vetements haven’t convinced you yet, here’s one more reason to get excited for big puffy parkas: Canada Goose’s new collection for Opening Ceremony. A luxe, pajama-inspired update (think lots of groovy paisley prints and rich jewel tones) on the classic brand’s high-performance “Chilliwack” and “Langford” silhouettes, the 9-piece range is so cool, it’s easy to forget that it’s filled with the kind of yawn-inducing features you mom tells you to look for in a cold weather coat. Heavy goose down? Waterproof fabric? Room enough for extra layers? Check, check, and check.

Marked between $995 (for a hip-skimming bomber) and $1,795 (a longer, slouchy style), pieces are undoubtedly major investments, but justifiable ones if you consider how much of winter is spent wearing the same outerwear over and over again—and that it is basically the only part of your outfit that shows. Put your money where it's going to be seen!

Scroll down to shop selection styles from the collection, and visit openingceremony.com to browse the full range.

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Canada Goose x Opening Ceremony 'Chilliwack' Bomber, $1,395; openingceremony.com.

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Canada Goose x Opening Ceremony 'Chilliwack' Bomber, $995; openingceremony.com.

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Canada Goose x Opening Ceremony 'Langford' Parka, $1,295; openingceremony.com.