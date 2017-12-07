Looking for Canada Goose Essentials at Every Price Point? Say no More

Alexis Bennett
Dec 07, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Canada Goose puffer jackets are a no-brainer. I mean, wrapping yourself up in one of the luxe pieces is like cuddling up with a warm marshmallow. Not to mention the timeless designs that will never go out of style. But dropping more than $1,000 on a winter coat isn't something you do everyday. So before you swipe that card, you might want to look around.

We found 20 Canada Goose items at every price point, from under-$100 essential to safe investment pieces. That way you (or someone on your holiday shopping list) can experience the brand without the guilty feeling after checking your bank account.

Go ahead and get your Canada Goose fix with our favorites below.

 

1 of 20 Courtesy

'Freestyle' Slim Fit Down Vest

Layer up with a stylish vest that is sure to impress.

$395 SHOP NOW
2 of 20 Courtesy

Rossclair Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka

Grab a warm yet slimming jacket that has drawstring at the waist to accentuate your figure.

$925 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Lightweight Quilted Down Gloves

Don't forget about your hands. These gloves are the cream of the crop.

$90 SHOP NOW
4 of 20 Courtesy

'Selkirk' Slim Fit Water Resistant Down Parka with Detachable Hood

Help a special guy in your life look his best this winter with this luxe option.

$750 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 Courtesy

Kinley Insulated Parka

Make a smart decision with a coat that has a sleek design in a beautiful hue.

$795 SHOP NOW
6 of 20 Courtesy

'Brookvale' Hooded Quilted Down Coat

Stay warm and cute in a lightweight puffer.

$550 SHOP NOW
7 of 20 Courtesy

'Hybridge Lite' Slim Fit Hooded Packable Down Jacket

Save on shorter design that will also keep you warm.

$575 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 Courtesy

Bobcat Water Resistant Hooded Down Jacket

Don't forget about the kids. Keep a little warm in this adorable jacket.

$345 SHOP NOW
9 of 20 Courtesy

Dunham Down Bomber Jacket

Help a man in your life look and feel good this winter with a stylish jacket.

$495 SHOP NOW
10 of 20 Courtesy

Down Fill Aviator Hat with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim

Score a stylish hat that's undoubtedly cozy.

$295 SHOP NOW
11 of 20 Courtesy

'PBI Camp' Packable Hooded Down Jacket

Brighten things up with an electric color that stands out.

$600 SHOP NOW
12 of 20 Courtesy

Cable Knit Merino Wool Beanie

Choose a luxe beanie to keep your head and ears covered.

$75 SHOP NOW
13 of 20 Courtesy

'Rideau' Slim Fit Down Parka

Score a hooded parka that's super chic to protect yourself against chilly temperatures.
$725 SHOP NOW
14 of 20 Courtesy

Elwin Power Fill Down Jacket

Show off your stylish size with a coat that has quilted sleeves.

$1,050 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 Courtesy

Knit Merino Wool Scarf

Wrap up in a wool scarf that's extra plush.

$125 SHOP NOW
16 of 20 Courtesy

'Hybridge™ Lite' Slim Fit Packable Quilted 800-Fill Down Vest

Make him smile as he unwraps this must-have vest.

$395 SHOP NOW
17 of 20 Courtesy

'Chelsea' Slim Fit Down Parka with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim

Take on the cold in a figure-flattering design.

$825 SHOP NOW
18 of 20 Courtesy

Boreal Beanie

Wrap up a beanie that shows off the popular brand.

$55 SHOP NOW
19 of 20 Courtesy

Wabasca Hooded Jacket

Make sure you look cute in this ultra-light option.

$350 SHOP NOW
20 of 20 Courtesy

Expedition Fur-Hood Parka

Look and feel good in this chic fur-lined option.

$995 SHOP NOW

