These Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Camila Morrone’s Cannes Gown Are as Gorgeous as You’d Expect

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: May 20, 2019 @ 2:11 pm
Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Camila Morrone may have been caught mid-photo-sesh at Cannes, posing for her Instagram boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, but she's doing a lot more than taking pics at the prestigious film festival. The model-turned-actress is also one of the main characters in the movie Mickey and the Bear, and has been ruling the red carpet over the past few days, attending events and photo calls. One of the secrets behind Morrone's most recent standout looks? Her stylist, Micah Schifman, who has been dressing the 21-year-old in a variety of glamorous designs, including the one she wore for Saturday night's premiere.

Schifman exclusively took InStyle behind-the-scenes as he helped Morrone get ready for her big moment, grabbing a few close-up shots of her dress and accessories, while spilling details on why he chose this specific look.

The Dress

Courtesy Micah Schifman
"This stunning Miu Miu gown is everything! It was love at first sight."
The Little Extras

Courtesy Micah Schifman
"We kept the accessories as simple as possible as to not distract from the brilliance of the dress."

Almost There

Courtesy Micah Schifman
"Zipping her in! It was such a great moment for us. This was the perfect dress for a perfect moment. Her role in Mickey and the Bear is so far from her natural, glamorous self that I wanted to emphasize the juxtaposition using fashion."
A Hint of Nostalgia

Courtesy Micah Schifman
"I loved the almost-Art Deco feel of the gown. The pink chiffon bow softened the look by adding a hint femininity."

The End Result

Courtesy Micah Schifman
"Ready for the carpet! I wish I were half as cool, calm, and collected as Camila was at this moment."
