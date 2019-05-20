These Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Camila Morrone’s Cannes Gown Are as Gorgeous as You’d Expect

Camila Morrone may have been caught mid-photo-sesh at Cannes, posing for her Instagram boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, but she's doing a lot more than taking pics at the prestigious film festival. The model-turned-actress is also one of the main characters in the movie Mickey and the Bear, and has been ruling the red carpet over the past few days, attending events and photo calls. One of the secrets behind Morrone's most recent standout looks? Her stylist, Micah Schifman, who has been dressing the 21-year-old in a variety of glamorous designs, including the one she wore for Saturday night's premiere.

Schifman exclusively took InStyle behind-the-scenes as he helped Morrone get ready for her big moment, grabbing a few close-up shots of her dress and accessories, while spilling details on why he chose this specific look.