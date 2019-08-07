The Chanel Haute Couture Dress That Cameron Diaz Says She “Just Threw On” For the Golden Globes

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We cover a lot of red carpet looks at InStyle, but there's a difference between the ones that impress up and the ones that stay with us, popping up in our daydreams and casual conversations years later. We highlighted 25 such dresses in our 25th Anniversary issue, and now, Cameron Diaz is weighing in on that black, Chanel Haute Couture number, which she wore to the Golden Globes in 2003.

"I chose that dress because it was so delicate, yet felt so punk at the same time," she tells InStyle, reflecting on the lace, leggy mini. "It was easy to wear, and I just threw it on, wore my own jewelry and shoes, and did my own hair and makeup. Altogether, it was an effortless look, which really summed up my mentality toward red carpets."

However, things have changed quick a bit since that historical night. Rather than stars "throwing on" their outfits and doing their own glam, large teams of people typically assist with the getting ready process, fussing over each and every detail.

"Nowadays, red carpets are such big businesses, but back then, you could still get away with just being yourself without the pressure of appeasing everyone," Diaz says. She even has a nickname for that particular time period. "I call them the Golden Years!"