Calvin Klein Bras and Underwear Are Up to 60% Off for Amazon Prime Members Right Now
If you take the changing of seasons as an opportunity to give your wardrobe a refresh, don't forget about your underwear drawer. We all have those bras and underwear that have seen better days, so now is the time to grab a few new styles. Luckily, Amazon launched a Prime member-exclusive sale on Calvin Klein bras and underwear for up to 60 percent off.
The deal includes discounts on bralettes, T-shirt bras, individual panties, and underwear packs, starting at $14. Just make sure you're logged into your Amazon Prime account (or signed up for a free 30-day trial) to take advantage of this epic sale.
Shop Calvin Klein Bras and Underwear on Sale:
- Carousel Triangle Bralette, $14 (Originally $17)
- Modern Cotton Bikini Panty, $14 (Originally $20)
- Modern Cotton Thong Panty, $15 (Originally $20)
- Modern Cotton Bralette, $17 (Originally $28)
- Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Bralette, $24 (Originally $44)
- Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty, $20 (Originally $49)
- Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra, $31 (Originally $46)
- Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette, $33 (Originally $44)
Starting off with a classic Calvin Klein set, the Modern Cotton Bralette and matching thong panty are both majorly discounted. These pieces are made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane with an elastic logo band under the bust and around the waist. The bralette has a racerback silhouette and a pullover design, while the thong has a cotton gusset for added breathability and comfort. You can get the set for $32 instead of the usual $48.
Shop now: $17 (Originally $28); amazon.com
Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Offering the biggest discount on the list, the five-pack of cotton stretch bikini panties is going for 60 percent off its original price. Each pair is made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and elastane with a cotton gusset and a slim logo waistband. According to one shopper, they're "true to size and very comfortable." You can choose from 15 color combinations.
Shop now: $20 (Originally $49); amazon.com
Rounding out the list with another incredible deal, the Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra is on sale for $31. Available in 11 colors and sizes 30B through 40D, the bra is made from machine-washable microfiber and has adjustable straps, full coverage padding, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back. A reviewer went so far as to say it's "the most comfortable bra I have ever owned."
Shop now: $31 (Originally $46); amazon.com
These Prime-exclusive discounts won't last for long, so be sure to shop Amazon's Calvin Klein underwear sale before time runs out.