Thousands of Shoppers Love This Bra Made for Larger Busts — and It’s Only $30 Right Now
From the brand that’s sold more than 150 million bras.
Now more than ever, having a go-to comfortable bra is a must. While digging straps and prodding underwire can more easily be ignored out in the wild, when you’re in the comfort of your own home, with a sports bra tempting you in the next room, a bra must simply do better.
And thanks to the bra gurus behind Cacique — an intimates line designed by Lane Bryant — you don’t have to pick between comfort and support, after all. Enter its Smooth Lightly Lined Balconette Bra that just so happens to be on sale for just $30 through tomorrow.
Like all of Cacique’s bra, this lightly lined style is designed with inclusivity and comfort at the focus, without skimping on sexiness. By accommodating higher letter sizes with a wider range of styles, the brand’s revolutionizing the way women shop for — and feel good in — their bras.
Since the best-selling Balconette Bra has more than 2,000 glowing reviews, it’s safe to say shoppers have found something of a standout in the comfortable style. With supportive molded cups, hidden underwire, and thick, adjustable straps, it’s made for all-day wear.
“I LOVE this bra! The girls haven’t looked so good in years. The first day I wore it 14 hours,” said one reviewer. “No digging, no gouging, no scratchiness, no complaints at all! It is the most comfortable I have been in a bra since my teen years when I was a D cup. I can see a marked difference in my figure and feel so confident wearing this bra. I have already ordered another.”
With getting fitted for a bra in person out of the question, you can even utilize the brand’s specialized online bra-sizing tool to ensure you get the perfect fit. So whether you’re in the market for a new comfortable bra or looking to stock up on the style you know and love, head to Cacique to get the Smooth Lightly Lined Balconette Bra while it’s on sale through Saturday.
Cacique Intimates Smooth Lightly Lined Balconette Bra in Floral Scroll
Shop now: $30 (Originally $37$53); cacique.lanebryant.com