Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns a Bag or Pair of Shoes From This Brand, and It's on Rare Sale

In the past couple of years, I've seen the By Far Manu and Billy bag more than I've seen some of my family members. By Far is famous for its shoes and bags beloved by 'It' girls like Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, which means its presence on my social media feed is impossible to avoid. Every time I scroll through my feed, I know it's only a matter of time (often minutes) before I see a tiny cush leather By Far bag or a pair of hot pink, strappy Montana pumps. I can't say the same about any of my distant cousins — although I think they would look fab in either.

By Far is famous for its accessories that are simple but rare. They're simultaneously trendy and timeless. There's no loud patterns or logos; instead, By Far prioritizes sleek silhouettes and shapes. While the brand is loved by social media and celebrities alike, it won't necessarily break the bank. You can easily buy a high-quality By Far bag or pair of pumps that you'll have in your closet forever for under $500, and there's plenty of sandals and mini bags for under $350, too. Granted, it's still a splurge, which is why I'm grateful Nordstrom has quietly put so many of its best-selling pieces on sale for hundreds of dollars off.

Considering it's nearly impossible to step even one foot outside without sweating right now, By Far's Micro Cush bag is the perfect solution for when you're trying to minimize what you're wearing on your body. The bag looks like an oversized scrunchie and can slip right onto your wrist, and it's now just $187. Speaking of the heat, wearing a sandal you can slide into is the closest you can get to being barefoot. By Far's Lago Croc Embossed Slide Sandal, which is now under $250, fits the bill and will work with anything, especially the miniest of mini skirts. There's also the Mini Soho Croc bag and the Patent Leather Top Handle Bag, both for under $350.

The thing I've learned about a By Far purchase is that much like the brand itself, it'll become ever-present in your life. You'll find yourself reaching for it in your closet constantly, throwing it on when you're running late for a date, and admiring it from across the room when it's sitting pretty (literally) on your nightstand. And as someone who's seen plenty of By Far in my day, I guarantee you'll never get tired of it.

Shop the best By Far deals on sale at Nordstrom now, below.

By Far Mini Semi Patent Top Handle Bag

Shop now: $324 (Originally $540); nordstrom.com

By Far Tanya Holographic Slide Sandal

Shop now: $230 (Originally $384); nordstrom.com

By Far Micro Cush Leather Top Handle Bag

Shop now: $187 (Originally $312); nordstrom.com

By Far Mini Rachel Hologram Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $205 (Originally $342); nordstrom.com

By Far Mini Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $238 (Originally $396); nordstrom.com

By Far Mini Soho Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag

Shop now: $342 (Originally $570); nordstrom.com

By Far Lago Slide Sandal

Shop now: $234 (Originally $390); nordstrom.com

By Far Nadia Slide Sandal

Shop now: $270 (Originally $450); nordstrom.com

By Far Montana Sandal

Shop now: $277 (Originally $462); nordstrom.com

By Far Tanya Strappy Square Toe Sandal

Shop now: $286 (Originally $408); nordstrom.com