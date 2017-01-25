10 Burgundy Pieces So You Can Twin with Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney

Kylizzlemynizzl/Snapchat
Andrea Cheng
Jan 25, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

If you don't follow Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, then shame on you. Kidding. But in all seriousness, if you didn't catch their stories yesterday, here's a play-by-play of what went down: A Kardashian-Jenner meeting was called, Khloe and Kourtney both arrived clad in head-to-toe burgundy completely by happenstance, Kim snapped it ("I don't know what's more in-your-face, all burgundy at once or two people in all burgundy at once?" she videos, laughing), Kylie saw said snap, and then proceeded to piece together her own burgundy-only outfit.

And that resulted in that one very burgundy-saturated snap. Feeling a twinge of FOMO? We don't blame you, because Kim sure did. But here's how you can get the look yourself: 1) shop these wine-hued pieces, below, 2) wear all the pieces together, and 3) snap it.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Uniqlo Bomber Jacket

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $30 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Champion Sweatshirt

Champion available at natterjacks.com $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Adidas Track Pants

Adidas available at six02.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Puma Sneakers

Puma available at puma.com $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Mango Leggings

Mango available at mango.com $30 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

The Elder Statesman Cashmere Sweater

The Elder Statesman available at net-a-porter.com $815 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Ellery Velvet Pants

Ellery available at net-a-porter.com $564 (originally $940) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Nike Sneakers

Nike available at net-a-porter.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Oversize Balenciaga Bomber Jacket

Balenciaga available at net-a-porter.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Nike Leggings

Nike available at nike.com $100 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!