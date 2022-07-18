Fashion Amazon's Best-Selling Jumpsuit Is "Comfy and Flattering" — and on Sale for 33% Off It also comes in a maxi dress version for the same price. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If you often find yourself struggling to put together outfits in the summer, the answer is simple: stock up on jumpsuits. The one-and-done pieces require minimal effort and make you look instantly put together. Amazon shoppers especially adore this Buenos Ninos sleeveless jumpsuit, and it's 33 percent off. Available in sizes small through 3XL, the popular jumpsuit is made from breathable rayon with adjustable spaghetti straps, two side pockets, and a wide-leg silhouette. You can choose from more than 20 colors, including both solid shades and vibrant patterns. The jumpsuit is easy to dress up with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a shoulder bag, or down with flat sandals or sneakers and a crossbody. Courtesy Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com More than 12,700 Amazon shoppers have given the jumpsuit a five-star rating, earning it a spot as a number-one best-seller. One shopper called it the "cutest jumper ever," adding that it's "so easy to wear, comfy, and flattering." A second reviewer said they will be "living in this jumpsuit in the summer" since it's "perfect for the beach, running errands, getting coffee, [and] lounging." And a third shopper confirmed it has a "high enough neckline to wear even with a large bust." For those who prefer wearing dresses, the jumpsuit also comes in a maxi dress version in many of the same colors. The dress has the same adjustable straps and side pockets, but features a ruffled hemline. And the best part? It's also on sale for $27, so you can try out both styles for the same affordable price. Similar to the jumpsuit, the dress is "so flattering" and the "perfect summer weight," according to a happy shopper. It's also extremely versatile and can be "dressed up with heels or down with flip flops," a reviewer said. Courtesy Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com Whether you go for the jumpsuit or the dress, we wouldn't be surprised if you find yourself ordering more colors. Shop more styles on sale for $27 at Amazon, below. Courtesy Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit