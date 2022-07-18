Amazon's Best-Selling Jumpsuit Is "Comfy and Flattering" — and on Sale for 33% Off

It also comes in a maxi dress version for the same price.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Selling Amazon Dresses and Jumpsuits
Photo: Getty Images

If you often find yourself struggling to put together outfits in the summer, the answer is simple: stock up on jumpsuits. The one-and-done pieces require minimal effort and make you look instantly put together. Amazon shoppers especially adore this Buenos Ninos sleeveless jumpsuit, and it's 33 percent off.

Available in sizes small through 3XL, the popular jumpsuit is made from breathable rayon with adjustable spaghetti straps, two side pockets, and a wide-leg silhouette. You can choose from more than 20 colors, including both solid shades and vibrant patterns. The jumpsuit is easy to dress up with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a shoulder bag, or down with flat sandals or sneakers and a crossbody.

Best-selling maxi dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com

More than 12,700 Amazon shoppers have given the jumpsuit a five-star rating, earning it a spot as a number-one best-seller. One shopper called it the "cutest jumper ever," adding that it's "so easy to wear, comfy, and flattering." A second reviewer said they will be "living in this jumpsuit in the summer" since it's "perfect for the beach, running errands, getting coffee, [and] lounging." And a third shopper confirmed it has a "high enough neckline to wear even with a large bust."

For those who prefer wearing dresses, the jumpsuit also comes in a maxi dress version in many of the same colors. The dress has the same adjustable straps and side pockets, but features a ruffled hemline. And the best part? It's also on sale for $27, so you can try out both styles for the same affordable price.

Similar to the jumpsuit, the dress is "so flattering" and the "perfect summer weight," according to a happy shopper. It's also extremely versatile and can be "dressed up with heels or down with flip flops," a reviewer said.

Best-selling maxi dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Whether you go for the jumpsuit or the dress, we wouldn't be surprised if you find yourself ordering more colors. Shop more styles on sale for $27 at Amazon, below.

Best-selling maxi dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Best-selling maxi dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That’s “Super Comfortable and Flattering” Is Just $21 Today
Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today
Amazon Prime Fashion and Beauty Deals
15 Viral Fashion and Beauty Products to Get on Sale in the Final Hours of Prime Day, Starting at $4
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Best Prime Day Swimsuit Deals
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Swimwear, and Tons of Top-Rated Styles Are Half-Off Right Now
True & Co Bra Sale
Shoppers Forget They're Wearing This "Amazingly Soft" Bra, and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
AMZF Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top
This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours
New Amazon Fashion Arrivals
Out of 4,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping