Amazon's Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That's "Extremely Flattering," and It's Just $33
We're at the tip of summer, and temperatures are only going to get hotter from here, on. This means clothes with lightweight, breezy fabrics are essential for staying cute and cool on nights out. Minidresses are an undeniable summer wardrobe staple because they allow your skin to breathe. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one that's "extremely flattering" and an absolute "must-buy" for summer.
The BTFM Ruched Bodycon Dress has nearly 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for its "perfect fit" and "incredible quality." It's made of a comfortable and breathable polyester and viscose blend that stretches and moves with your body. Though this best-selling minidress is thin enough to keep you cool, the material is completely opaque, so you don't have to worry about it being see-through.
Ruching along the fitted torso adds a flirty and flattering touch, while a slight slit at the legs shows just the right amount of skin. Though, it still offers ample coverage for those looking to stay covered thanks to a high crew-neck. The style is so versatile, this summer dress can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or dressed down with white sneakers and a jean jacket.
As the number one best-selling night out dress on Amazon, shoppers are raving about the way it fits and makes them feel confident. One reviewer called the dress "absolutely perfect," adding that they love to wear it out in town. "I bought this for girls' night and received so many compliments," they said.
Others who are typically turned off by fitted dresses promised that it does wonders for their shape. "I do not like clothing to fit super tight, so when I can find something figure-flattering without the tightness, I'm all over it," another person said. Even expecting moms said the stretchy fabric is perfect for their growing bellies. "It fits my current body perfectly. My baby bump is obvious and I have quite the tummy going on," they wrote. And those with larger chests say it's flattering, too.
The BTFM Ruched Bodycon Dress comes in 36 colors and styles including airy blue, coffee, bright orange, deep blue, dark gray, and more. It's no surprise Amazon shoppers are ordering multiples of the best-seller — especially since it retails for just $33.
So, if you're looking for a lightweight and versatile dress that will move with you and keep you cool this summer, go ahead and throw this dress in your cart. You can thank us later.
- No One Believes Me When I Tell Them This Expensive-Looking Maxi Dress Is From Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This "Super Flattering" Puff-Sleeve Top That's Just $23
- Shoppers Call This Mask "Amazing" for Graying Hair — and It Has a Hidden Use
- Amazon's Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That's "Extremely Flattering," and It's Just $33