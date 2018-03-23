The Best Affordable Makeup Brush Sets for Every Need

Erin Lukas
Mar 23, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Finding the right foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner you need to achieve the look you're going for is only one piece of the puzzle. The other is having the correct brushes you need to apply all of haul from the product shopping spree you just went on.

Figuring out what brush does what can be overwhelming, but the silver lining is that you don't have to splurge on a set just to get high-quality brushes that give makeup a seamless finish.

Whether your makeup looks are all about the eyes or a flawless base, we've rounded up our favorite affordable makeup brush sets for every need.

Keep scrolling to find the best cheap makeup brush set for your go-to looks.

Sephora Collection Ready In 5 Face Brush Set 

Makeup starts with a solid base. With this trio of brushes, you can seamlessly apply foundation, concealer, and setting powder. 

Sigma Beauty Complete Highlight & Contour Luxe Brush Kit 

Sigma is a brand that's a beauty blogger favorite, and the proof is on your Instagram feed. The brushes are made with long-lasting synthetic fibers that hold up through multiple uses and washes. For a glowing, defined complexion like those of your favorite bloggers, use this set to apply highlighter on the high planes of your face, and to contour to enhance your bone structure.

Real Techniques Multi-Tasking Kabuki Brush Set 

Once you get comfortable with brushes, chances are you're going to forget what applying makeup was like before you started using them. The only problem is how much room they take up in your bag when traveling. Instead of requiring a carry-on just for your brushes, take Real Techniques' set of multitasking tools with you. Each of the three versatile brushes work with powder, liquid, and cream makeup products. 

BH Cosmetics Metal Rose 11 Piece Brush Set With Cosmetic Bag 

Who wouldn't want a brush set that looks good on their vanity, too? Bonus: The rose gold color scheme of BH Cosmetics' brushes is uber popular on Instagram right now. Each of the tools have ultra-soft bristles, which make applying makeup feel like a massage for your face. 

e.l.f. Cosmetics 19 Piece Brush Set 

If you're a total brush newbie, this e.l.f. set is a good place to start. Included is every type of brush you could possibly need to create your favorite go-to makeup looks, from smoky eyes to flawless, glowing skin. The wallet-friendly price point also has brush beginners in mind—it's perfect if you want a trial run before investing in an expensive set. 

Morphe Eye Slay Brush Collection

For those of us who constantly find ourselves choosing a eye look over a bold lip, Morphe's pouch of brushes has all of the tools required to create a smoky eye or a graphic cat eye. 

