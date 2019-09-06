Inside the Star-Studded Brunello Cucinelli Store Opening in LA

Image zoom Jennifer Sosa

Aperitivo culture hasn't quite taken root in the states, but Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli is working on that. The fashion brand celebrated the opening of its Palisades Village boutique with a cocktail hour and an Umbrian-style dinner last night hosted by Carolina Cucinelli, Massimo Caronna and real estate developer Rick Caruso.

The party took place at the new brick-and-mortar location, offering clients and friends of the brand a chance to soak up the new space and its elegant aesthetic. The in-store fete paid homage to Italian aperitivo, a custom of drinks and light bites enjoyed after work.

An Umbrian-themed dinner followed, taking place at a private location on the Palisades Village property. Actors Andie MacDowell, Jillian and Patrick Dempsey, Jon Hamm, and Jordana Brewster were in attendance and all wore pieces from Brunello Cucinelli. The dinner also welcomed Kelly Meyer; Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, and his wife Nicole Avant; and Paige Adams Geller, founder and creative director of PAIGE Denim.

“I love Brunello's clothes. They elevate my look, and make me feel cool and current,” said MacDowell, who’s a fan of the brand. She was dressed in a white, belted Brunello Cucinelli jumpsuit. "It’s very chic."

The new boutique opened two months ago at the Palisades Village, which officially opened last September in 2018. The town center is owned by Caruso, the real estate development company known for The Grove in West Hollywood, and features other boutique retailers and dining spots.

Brunello Cucinelli’s eponymous brand was founded in 1978 in Solomeo, Italy, and its business ensures that employees are entitled to a proper quality of life. The brand is known for its “Made in Italy” merchandise and superb cashmere products, as well as its ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

Their mission appeals to MacDowell, who commended the brand’s commitment to making a social impact.

“You have to have a conscience and an awareness of the world, and I think it’s really important that they’re doing that within the company,” she said.