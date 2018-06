See the Incredible Evolution of Sneakers in the Brooklyn Museum's Latest Exhibit

When the athleisure movement (in conjunction with the normcore trend) started to gain traction last year, there was a discernible shift in the shoe sphere, in which teetering sky-high stilettos stepped aside to make room for comfy kicks in throwback styles, graphic florals, and everything in between. Enter customization, designer collabs, and celebrity limited edition launches, and sneaker options are impossibly endless.

Following in the footsteps of its "Killer Heels: Art of the High Heel Shoe" exhibit, Brooklyn Museum has put on an exhibition "The Rise of Sneaker Culture" that explores, well, sneaker culture, tracing its origins from the 1800s to the present, touching on the Air Jordan phenomenon, innovative styles, and high-fashion designs throughout history.

"The Rise of Sneaker Culture is the first exhibition to explore the complex social history and cultural significance of the footwear now worn by billions of people throughout the world," states a Brooklyn Museum press release. The exhibit, which features 150 pairs of sneakers, will be on display from now until October 4 at the Brooklyn Museum (200 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y.).

But in case you won't be in the area anytime soon, we brought the exhibit to you. Ahead, study up on the evolution of sneakers, courtesy of the museum.

PHOTOS: See the Evolution of Sneakers from the Brooklyn Museum's "Rise of Sneaker Culture" Exhibit