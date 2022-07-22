Brooke Shields and I Both Love This Summer Outfit Formula — and You Can Get the Look for $19 on Amazon

She called it her “go-to.”

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2022

Brooke Shields Summer Outfit
Photo: Getty Images

Time for a little TMI: I sweat like it's nobody's business. I don't know why I've been cursed, but summer is a particularly rough time for me. As a result, I've come up with a number of summer outfit hacks that will keep me cool (or at least make it seem like I'm not sweating as profusely as I actually am). One of those tricks is wearing a white button-down over a dress — and it just so happens that it's Brooke Shields' go-to as well.

I had the pleasure of meeting Brooke recently at a True Botanicals event in NYC, where she gave me some amazing beauty tips. It was a super humid day, so I wore my favorite slip dress from Amazon (read all about it, here) paired with a lightweight button-down over it, which I wore open with a front knot. With this look, my sweat was concealed and I didn't overheat. Once Brooke and I sat down to chat, she commented on my outfit right away: "This is like my summer go-to," she told me, agreeing that it's a smart way to discreetly sweat while still looking put together.

I was wearing a satin button-down from Express (which is on sale, BTW), but you can get the look starting at $19 on Amazon. Thousands of customers are "impressed" with Gemolly's basic button-down — so much that some say "even the most expensive white collared shirts" don't compare. Shoppers also particularly love this Amazon Essentials button-down, which is the site's best-selling blouse. More than 6,500 customers gave it a five-star rating, raving that it's flattering and "so comfy and soft."

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

If you want something smooth and silky like the one I wore, you can snag this stretchy $30 option from Escalier that customers say is "excellent quality," "breathable," and "beautifully made." One customer said it "doesn't stick" to their body when they sweat, which is definitely the goal.

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

If Brooke and I have convinced you to add a couple of more button-downs to your closet this summer, you can shop for more customer-loved blouses from Amazon, below.

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $23–$26; amazon.com

Women's White Button Down Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $24–$27; amazon.com

