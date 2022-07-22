Time for a little TMI: I sweat like it's nobody's business. I don't know why I've been cursed, but summer is a particularly rough time for me. As a result, I've come up with a number of summer outfit hacks that will keep me cool (or at least make it seem like I'm not sweating as profusely as I actually am). One of those tricks is wearing a white button-down over a dress — and it just so happens that it's Brooke Shields' go-to as well.

I had the pleasure of meeting Brooke recently at a True Botanicals event in NYC, where she gave me some amazing beauty tips. It was a super humid day, so I wore my favorite slip dress from Amazon (read all about it, here) paired with a lightweight button-down over it, which I wore open with a front knot. With this look, my sweat was concealed and I didn't overheat. Once Brooke and I sat down to chat, she commented on my outfit right away: "This is like my summer go-to," she told me, agreeing that it's a smart way to discreetly sweat while still looking put together.

I was wearing a satin button-down from Express (which is on sale, BTW), but you can get the look starting at $19 on Amazon. Thousands of customers are "impressed" with Gemolly's basic button-down — so much that some say "even the most expensive white collared shirts" don't compare. Shoppers also particularly love this Amazon Essentials button-down, which is the site's best-selling blouse. More than 6,500 customers gave it a five-star rating, raving that it's flattering and "so comfy and soft."

If you want something smooth and silky like the one I wore, you can snag this stretchy $30 option from Escalier that customers say is "excellent quality," "breathable," and "beautifully made." One customer said it "doesn't stick" to their body when they sweat, which is definitely the goal.

If Brooke and I have convinced you to add a couple of more button-downs to your closet this summer, you can shop for more customer-loved blouses from Amazon, below.

