A Look Back at Britney Spears's Most Memorable Onstage Outfits

When it comes to Britney Spears, we're a little overprotective of her. We've seen her grow up and out of her awkward in-between stage, from when she was not a girl, not yet a woman, to becoming the princess of pop who calls out womanizers. And even though she had a mini toxic episode, she's currently back on top, stronger than ever, with a new hit single, a soon-to-be hit album (that dropped today!), and a performance at the 2016 MTV VMA Awards. And it's not that she isn't lucky (because she totally is), but her success is built on talent and hard work—Brit Brit knows how to work b**ch.

While this particular awards show may be something of a circus, with red carpet looks and onstage outfits so ridiculous they're enough to drive you crazy, we can't wait to see what Spears will turn out, especially when she has so many iconic looks in her repertoire, including nearly nude do-you-wanna-come-over separates and a real-life python as an accessory. At the end of the day though, it's really all about Britney against the music and whatever outfit she picks, we'll follow her 'til the world ends. So for all the die-hard Britney fans out there who want a piece of her (slash would voluntarily be slaves 4 her), scroll through to see all of her most memorable onstage looks in history.

Pop quiz: How many Britney Spears song titles are in this story? (The answer: 13).