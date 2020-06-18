Britney Spears Loves This Early-Aughts Trend So Much, She Posted 11 Photos of It in Two Days
It's a controversial look to still be wearing in 2020, but who can argue with Britney?
Oops, she did it again. You’ve probably read that sentence a million times by now since Britney Spears has been in the headlines nonstop lately. Ironically, the iconic lyric from Baby One More Time has accompanied many of them even though in these Unprecedented Times, Spears has actually been doing Unprecedented Things instead of reliving the past.
First, she became an accidental arsonist when her home gym burnt down following a candle incident. Then she was an unexpected icon for the democratic socialist group after posting a graphic about redistributing wealth and striking, captioned with a tirade of roses, the preferred emoji of the party (‘Comrade Britney’ was trending on Twitter weeks ago). Shortly after, she issued a moving affirmation on bangs and how they can serve to protect us. Earlier this week, thousands of people petitioned to replace confederate statues in Louisiana with monuments to the pop legend herself. Basically, Britney has been busy. And yet, two days ago she still found enough time to finally cut her own bangs while sharing photos from not one but two at-home photoshoots, featuring some of summer’s biggest trends.
In the first photos, Britney is sporting a leopard print bikini, and in the second photo, she is wearing a polka dot crop top. Both are classic summer trends and statement prints that have been popular for some time now thanks in part to brands like Ganni, which featured them prominently in recent collections. Spears’s approval means they likely won’t be going anywhere any time soon either, especially since she proved they can look good with something as controversial as a puka shell necklace (are they back?) and/or black lace choker (are they also back?). As one fan commented, “Malibu Barbie is quivering.”
Malibu Barbie isn’t the only one who is shook. Britney’s looks quickly went viral. For what it’s worth, she appears to prefer the polka dot trend as she has now posted 11 photos in the same polka dot top in the past two days alone. But personally, we love them both equally.
Shop the Britney Spears-approved summer trends below.
