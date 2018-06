"Mine is a J.Crew linen/cotton mix scoop neck tee. It's the perfect fabric, not too thick, not too thin. Just sheer enough, sort of skims the body. It looks like a $100 T-shirt, but was about $20. I wear them with everything, and wish I could buy more!"-Leah Karp, Accessories DirectorNow it's your turn: what's the one fashion or beauty item you wish would make a comeback? Post it on our Facebook wall and see what others are missing, too!