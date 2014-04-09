Make It Yourself: Liberty Print Flower Pots

Jacqui Small
Katie Donbavand
Apr 09, 2014 @ 1:25 pm

When the brand new book Decorate with Flowers landed on our desk, we wanted to fill our house with flowers.

Botanical buffs Holly Becker and Leslie Shewring, the brains behind decor8 and A Creative Mint respectively, collaborated to create the wildly inspirational book. It’s hard to believe that the authors aren’t florists. They are, in fact, stylists who have a heartfelt desire to spread their love of buds.

“We never intended for our book to focus on a professional approach to floral design,” Becker writes on her site. “Rather, being stylists not florists, we thought to take our experience and create an approachable book that we felt was missing in the market. We wanted to create a book that spoke to those of us who just want to experiment and get playful with real flowers without feeling like we have to pre-order specific blooms or invest a large chunk of cash into a single arrangement.”

Mission accomplished.

The book is, indeed, filled with easily attainable arrangements that are filled with vibrant colors and a hint of sass. Instead of fussy instructors, it’s easy to imagine Becker and Shewring as your fun best friends who peruse the farmers market with you on lazy Sundays and then playfully guide you through creating joyous bunches of blooms.

Instant Tip

“Flowers add an incredible lift to any space.” — Holly Becker (@decor8)

Along with pages of gorgeous bouquets, Decorate with Flowers also features DIY crafts. Becker and Shewring shared with us one of our favorites: Liberty Print Flower Pots. Bright and playful, the pots are perfect centerpieces for spring brunches or instantly brightening up a dull desk.

Read on to find out how to create these low-effort, high-impact centerpieces.

1 of 8

Liberty Print Flower Pots

Brighten up with this easy and impactful DIY from Decorate with Flowers.
2 of 8

What You’ll Need

- Terra cotta plant pot and tray
- Sponge brush
- Mod Podge
- Cotton Floral fabric (we used Liberty prints)
- Scissors
- White spray paint (optional)
- Glass jars
- Flowers for display (we used dahlias, Japanese anemones, Queen Anne’s lace, white nigella, garden roses, zinnias, asters, and phlox)
3 of 8

Prepare the Pot and the Fabric

If your fabric is thin, you may want to spray paint your pot white; otherwise the orange might show through. Let it dry. Cut your fabric to a size that can easily wrap your pot, leaving at least an inch and a half above the rim of your pot and enough to cover the bottom.
4 of 8

Apply the Mod Podge

Apply Mod Podge to a small area of the pot and press the fabric down, applying more to the fabric with your sponge brush as your go.
5 of 8

Apply the Fabric

Work in small areas, starting at the top rim and working down and around the pot in one direction. Apply Mod Podge to both the pot and the inner side of the fabric. Gently pull the fabric smooth as you go. Work quickly as the Mod Podge dries quite fast.
6 of 8

Seal with Mod Podge

Once the surface is covered with fabric, apply Mod Podge beneath the fabric at the top and tuck it inside your pot. Repeat this process on the bottom of your pot, too. Apply Mod Podge all over the outer side of the fabric.
7 of 8

Let Dry

Let your pot dry on a piece of plastic and then follow a similar process for the bottom tray. Use little jays to hold the ware for your flowers in the pots.
8 of 8

Arrange Your Flowers

Add a pretty bouquet of flowers and enjoy! For more beautiful crafts, styling inspiration, and floral arranging tips, check out Holly Becker and Leslie Shewring’s Decorate with Flowers or visit their blog, Decor8.

